The Mid-Summer Bastille Tea Dance & LGBTQ+ Fundraiser took place at the VIP Krasner Café during the vibrant Hamptons Fine Art Fair. The event proved to be a colorful and artful celebration that successfully brought together members of the LGBTQ+ community to benefit the Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer Foundation.

Embracing a festive and distinctive French theme, the attendees were treated to an array of delectable light bites and Champagne cocktails, further adding to the joyous ambiance. The highly-anticipated blue-chip art silent auction had patrons jumping at the opportunity to bid on a diverse collection of art pieces, adding an element of excitement and artistic appreciation to the fundraiser. The event championed both art and an important charitable initiative.