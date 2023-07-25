Southampton

Hamptons Fine Art Fair Unites Art and Advocacy with LGBTea Dance

By Jacqueline Moore
comments
Posted on

  • Alix Michel, Aisha ChristianBruce Mermelstein

  • Cindy Lou, Jenny, and Millie Wakefield, Rick FriedmanBruce Mermelstein

  • Debra Zeitlin, Cindy Levitz, Ardon Kessler, Karen MurtaughBruce Mermelstein

  • Jake Mandel, Nadia Tarasowsky, John MurrayBruce Mermelstein

  • Juan Valencia, Doug Jabbour, Rita Champagne, Bill Martin, Dylan SmithBruce Mermelstein

  • MAGO, Michael Moran, Matthew GeorgeBruce Mermelstein

  • Michael Moran, Matthew George, Eric Lella with Billie, Judith Windsor, Emily CreightonBruce Mermelstein

  • Yaron Rosenthal, Beth Coplan, Matthew RosenthalBruce Mermelstein

The Mid-Summer Bastille Tea Dance & LGBTQ+ Fundraiser took place at the VIP Krasner Café during the vibrant Hamptons Fine Art Fair. The event proved to be a colorful and artful celebration that successfully brought together members of the LGBTQ+ community to benefit the Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer Foundation.

Embracing a festive and distinctive French theme, the attendees were treated to an array of delectable light bites and Champagne cocktails, further adding to the joyous ambiance. The highly-anticipated blue-chip art silent auction had patrons jumping at the opportunity to bid on a diverse collection of art pieces, adding an element of excitement and artistic appreciation to the fundraiser. The event championed both art and an important charitable initiative.

About the Author

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites