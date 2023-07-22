Hamptons Greek Festival Revels in Culture

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons Greek Festival proved to be a resounding success as the community came together to revel in the richness of Greek culture and traditions. Held at the picturesque Dormition of the Virgin Mary, the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons in Southampton, the festival offered a delightful array of attractions for all ages.

Attendees were treated to an enticing selection of traditional homemade Greek food and pastries as live Greek music filled the air, inspiring lively dance and folk performances. Fun for the whole family was a top priority, with thrilling rides and games ensuring an enjoyable experience for everyone. Exciting raffle prizes heightened the anticipation, especially the grand prize of a new car or $25,000.

Vendors and shopping opportunities delighted visitors, while an art show displayed the creativity of talented individuals. The festival embraced inclusivity by offering free admission and shuttle buses to off-site parking, ensuring accessibility for all who wished to partake in this vibrant celebration of Greek heritage.