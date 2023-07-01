Helen P. Krupski Remembered as Matriarch of Family Farm

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Helen Patricia Krupski, of Cutchogue, died peacefully at home on June 9. She was 95 years old.

Krupski was born in Riverhead on December 28, 1927, the daughter of John and Victoria (Sobieski) Wojewocki. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School, Class of 1945.

On November 14, 1948, she married Vincent John Krupski of Cutchogue. For 68 years, they lived a blessed and wonderful life together on the Krupski family potato farm homestead on Oregon Road. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent, in 2016. Healthy and able, she continued to live there for until her passing.

Krupski was a devoted wife and mother who took great pride in her family and her home. She was an incredible baker, and family celebrations were not complete without her cheesecake, almond coffee cake or strawberry gelatin salad. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and a member of the Rosary Society. In later years, she received great joy from visiting her children and grandchildren in the Northeast, Florida and California. She also visited extended family members in Poland.

Krupski is survived by her four children, Jean A. Krupski of Baiting Hollow, Vincent J. Krupski Jr. (Patricia) of Orlando, Fla., Richard H. Krupski (Celina) of South Dartmouth, Mass. and David Krupski (Sheila) of Clifton Park, N.Y.; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Helen Krupski, in 1956; her sister, Stacia Ficner; brothers, Zigmund and Henry Wojewocki; and by her great-grandson, Jack Stepnowsky, in 2005.

A special thank-you goes out to Dr. Pachter and Dr. Sorrentino and her home aides (especially Aura) for all of the special care provided to Krupski, and to East End Hospice for the special assistance and comfort provided her in those last few days.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated June 14 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue followed by interment at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to the Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935 or East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, PO Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 would be appreciated.