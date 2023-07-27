Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Shopping IRL can seem like a thing of the past along many stretches — but not here in the Hamptons. In fact, there are few things many of us love as much as leisurely strolling Main Street in the various villages. Now we have a new destination in Southampton to beeline for with the opening of a new Jenni Kayne store in the village.

This is the second splashy opening for the California-based designer who first left her mark on the East End in 2021 with the opening of an Amagansett shop. The newest boutique is a 1,800-square-foot space stocking the designer’s full range of products across apparel, accessories, home and apothecary.

To celebrate the opening, Jenni Kayne has been hosting a series of events, and they’re pretty stellar.

Among the standouts was a pop-up with beloved Brooklyn-based bakery L’Appartement 4F on July 8. They were in-store selling their handcrafted, small-batch French baked goods until they sold out. On July 14 to 15 HATCH is popped up at the store selling their line of maternity essentials, curated bundles and summer favorites. Shoppers were also invited to enjoy complimentary mocktails and treats.

Coming up on August 12 there will be an event with The Connectist: Anita Hodosi. Anita is a psycho-spiritual coach whose work is based on “shifting fear-based thinking into love-based living.” She will be guiding a complimentary session from 6–7 p.m. for interested shoppers.

Lastly, on August 25 to 26 there will be a CALLIDAE Trunk Show featuring a curated assortment of horseback riding apparel, just in time for the Hampton Classic Horse Show, which runs from August 27–September 3 this year.

We chatted with Kayne to find out more about her store, her passion for fashion and current trends.

A Conversation with Jenni Kayne

Have you always had a passion for fashion?

I have wanted to be a designer since I was a little girl. The passion has always been there, so it was just a matter of time!

Best part about being in the fashion industry?

One of the best parts about working in the fashion industry is the fact that I’m able to be creative and work with such amazing women on a regular basis. I love being able to create products, whether it’s beauty, home, or apparel, that make people look and feel their very best.

What are some trends you’re loving at the moment?

I’m loving the quiet luxury trend right now. We really lean into this aesthetic at Jenni Kayne—from our apparel collections to our home essentials — and I think the thoughtful simplicity transcends trends effortlessly.

What made you decide to open a store in Southampton?

We have such an incredible customer base in New York and after seeing success with our Amagansett store, we were excited to expand in the Hamptons. I’m really looking forward to bringing our classic California style to Southampton this summer and beyond.

Can you tell us a little bit about the store and what shoppers can expect if they stop by?

Anyone who visits our store will have the chance to experience what it means to live within the world of Jenni Kayne. The store is beautifully designed in our signature aesthetic with curated, organic details and plenty of neutrals. Whether you’re building your capsule wardrobe or looking to update your home with elevated touches, there’s something for everyone.

What does a perfect day in the Hamptons look like to you?

My dream day in the Hamptons begins and ends with time spent outdoors! I love enjoying the simplicity of summer and really immersing myself in nature. I’d start my day with a walk on the beach and then spend the entire day with my family enjoying time outside. We’d wrap up the day with a seasonal dinner in the backyard.

Jenni Kayne is located at 2 Main Street, Unit B, Southampton. For more info, visit jennikayne.com.