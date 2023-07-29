Lucas DeSario Remembered as East Hampton Artist, Family Man

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Lucas DeSario, a graduate of East Hampton High School and long-time resident of the East End, died on June 27 at sea. He was 35.

DeSario was born on March 30, 1988 at Southampton Hospital and lived most of his life in East Hampton. He loved to take photos, especially of water, sunsets, rocks and birds, and had an incredible ability to capture natural beauty. His artwork was on display at Fierro’s Pizza for many years, where he was a friendly face at the counter and worked almost every job over a 12-year period.

DeSario’s big heart and engaging smile were warmly shared with many in the community. His family would joke that he was the mayor of East Hampton Village because it was hard to go anywhere without him striking up a conversation with someone he recognized from the store.

His great joy was when he was with his wife, Edna Lucia Guzmán DeSario (Lucy), and her children, Armando and Adriano. Luke and Lucy were married on the coldest day of 2020 on Clam Island and despite the sub-zero wind chills, their love for each other warmed everyone’s souls. “L&L” had fun adventures in Mexico where he met her family, and they will remember him as a happy and loving person.

DeSario was a family man. In addition to his wife and stepchildren, he is survived by his dad and best friend Michael DeSario, his siblings Liz DeSario Giordano and Zack DeSario, his stepmom Liz Lattuga, his brother-in-law Tom Giordano, his nephew Thomas and niece Julia, and his brothers-in-spirit Beni Shoshi and Jesse Rosenthal. He is predeceased by his mom, Kate Crosby.

DeSario struggled with some dark times but he was a light in so many lives. He had a huge heart and showed unconditional love to his family. He will be remembered for his piercing blue eyes, infectious smile and his love of cuddling with his niece and nephew.

Wake services were held at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home in East Hampton followed by his burial on July 21 at Cedar Lawn Cemetery and a memorial at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Springs Food Pantry or NAMI.