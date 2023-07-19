Mall at Wellington Green Keeps Your Kids Busy All Summer

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Soak up the end of July and swing into August at the Mall at Wellington Green with fun events and programs that will keep your kids busy all summer before back-to-school season begins.

Mall at Wellington Green Summer Kids Programs

Now through August 4, the Palm Beach Museum of Natural History is hosting Jurassic Camp, a fun and educational weekly summer camp program for children ages 5 and up. This prehistoric program runs Monday–Friday, from 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m., and gives children the chance to explore dinosaurs that roamed the earth millions of years ago, as well as the origins of birds and flight. This opportunity costs $250 weekly per participant. Learn more at pbmnh.org.

The Leader Learning Center’s Camp is providing an educational summer program that aims to teach children financial literacy and etiquette skills that they will be able to carry with them throughout life as they grow into adults. The summer camp costs $300 weekly per participant and runs now through August 9, Monday–Friday, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. For information, visit leaderlearning.us.

Maha Town is premiering Summer Party Camp, a day camp that features arts and crafts, and a variety of other activities for children of all ages. Now through August 4, children can attend Monday–Friday from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and enjoy some of the spectacular fun. Participation costs $50 per day. For information, visit themahashop.com.

Through August 3, families can enjoy some of their children’s favorite movies at the CMX Cinema Wellington for only $1.99 per ticket. Popular films like Minions, The Bad Guys, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and more will be shown. For information, visit cmxcinemas.com.

Party with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at the Kids Club Ninja Turtle Pizza Party this Saturday, July 22. This free event gives fans the opportunity to meet their favorite turtles and eat complimentary pizza and snacks from Pizza Cucinova. There will also be celebrity photo opportunities and martial arts activities among other epic surprises. For more information, visit shopwellingtongreen.com.

On July 26, enjoy an hour of furry fun from 10:30–11:30 a.m. at Mommy & Me All About Animals. This free event at the Grand Court for children ages 5 and younger allows the little ones to enjoy animal-themed arts and crafts, snacks, face painting and much more. For more information, visit shopwellingtongreen.com.

Although back-to-school season is almost here, summer isn’t over until the Kids Club Back to School Bash closes it out with a bang. This free event in the Grand Court for children of all ages will feature canvas painting, live music, snacks and more. Parents and kids will also have the chance to meet with representatives from several afterschool sports and activities, like Volleyball Academy, Leader Learning Center and Kids Art. The event takes place August 5, from 1–3 p.m.

The Mall at Wellington Green is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington. For more information and to see what other amazing events are being offered, call 561-227-6900 or visit shopwellingtongreen.com.