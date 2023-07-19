Summer Guide

New Restaurants & More on Shelter Island for Summer 2023

By Sarah Popeck
comments
Posted on
The Chequit on Shelter Island
The Chequit
Courtesy The Chequit

Shelter Island is composed of old and new businesses that hit the spot with a small-town feel and provide promises of summer relaxation on the East End’s waterfront. Here is a roundup of new businesses on Shelter Island that are perfect for the summer season.

What’s New on Shelter Island

The Chequit

Recently reopened overlooking Dering Harbor, The Chequit offers rooms and suites along with casual and fine dining both indoors and out. The property is dog-friendly; dining options include the Heights Café, Weakfish and the Tavern & Terrace; and it’s only a short walk to the village, beach, tennis and North Ferry to Greenport. 23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com

The Country House Concierge

Summer is the most relaxing time of the year and The Country House Concierge’s goal is to take all of your worries away. As a personal concierge service, they plan private events along with handling business and personal affairs to make sure their clients can relax knowing that their responsibilities are taken care of. 631-431-2110, thecountryhouseconcierge.com

Ricky "Teevee" Saetta's design sets The Eccentric Bagel on Shelter Island apart from your average bagel shop
Ricky “Teevee” Saetta’s design sets The Eccentric Bagel apart from your average bagel shopCourtesy The Eccentric Bagel

Eccentric Bagel

There’s nothing more Long Island than bagels, and Shelter Island gets a special taste with artisan, freshly made bagels at Eccentric Bagels. With all of the classics and some unique creations, it’s no shocker that it has been a hit. 25 West Neck Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-5363, eccentricbagel.com

Leon 1909 on Shelter Island
Leon 1909Courtesy Leon 1909

Léon 1909

Owner Valerie Mnuchin teamed up with her father, Robert Mnuchin, to debut their first independent restaurant on Shelter Island. An inviting homage to their past with a name inspired by Valerie’s grandfather, they offer countryside French and Italian fare with a Provençal-style menu to showcase ingredients from the region. 29 West Neck Road, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-9123, leon1909.com

The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages
The Pridwin Hotel and CottagesCourtesy The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages

The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages

Pridwin debuted its beloved renovations last summer on the iconic waterfront after closing in 2019. A private beach and pool services, a full-service spa and a restaurant are only some of the amenities offered. 81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 844-200-5001 caperesorts.com/pridwin

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites