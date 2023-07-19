New Restaurants & More on Shelter Island for Summer 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Shelter Island is composed of old and new businesses that hit the spot with a small-town feel and provide promises of summer relaxation on the East End’s waterfront. Here is a roundup of new businesses on Shelter Island that are perfect for the summer season.

What’s New on Shelter Island

The Chequit

Recently reopened overlooking Dering Harbor, The Chequit offers rooms and suites along with casual and fine dining both indoors and out. The property is dog-friendly; dining options include the Heights Café, Weakfish and the Tavern & Terrace; and it’s only a short walk to the village, beach, tennis and North Ferry to Greenport. 23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com

The Country House Concierge

Summer is the most relaxing time of the year and The Country House Concierge’s goal is to take all of your worries away. As a personal concierge service, they plan private events along with handling business and personal affairs to make sure their clients can relax knowing that their responsibilities are taken care of. 631-431-2110, thecountryhouseconcierge.com

Eccentric Bagel

There’s nothing more Long Island than bagels, and Shelter Island gets a special taste with artisan, freshly made bagels at Eccentric Bagels. With all of the classics and some unique creations, it’s no shocker that it has been a hit. 25 West Neck Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-5363, eccentricbagel.com

Léon 1909

Owner Valerie Mnuchin teamed up with her father, Robert Mnuchin, to debut their first independent restaurant on Shelter Island. An inviting homage to their past with a name inspired by Valerie’s grandfather, they offer countryside French and Italian fare with a Provençal-style menu to showcase ingredients from the region. 29 West Neck Road, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-9123, leon1909.com

The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages

Pridwin debuted its beloved renovations last summer on the iconic waterfront after closing in 2019. A private beach and pool services, a full-service spa and a restaurant are only some of the amenities offered. 81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 844-200-5001 caperesorts.com/ pridwin