No Car? How to Catch a Ride in the Hamptons This Summer

Thanks to the horrendous traffic and spotty phone service, getting around the Hamptons is hard enough when driving a car, but it can feel next to impossible without your own wheels. While local taxi companies, and of course Uber and Lyft (which now operate here without issue), are available, there are a number of other options one can try.

Hamptons Summer Rides without a Car

Hampton Hopper

After nearly a decade in operation, locals and visitors are still enjoying rides on the big blue Hampton Hopper school buses in Southampton, Bridgehampton, Montauk, Amagansett, East Hampton and Sag Harbor. The classic Hoppers seat 32 adults, and offer comfy seats, mood lighting and custom sound with USB and Bluetooth. They also have stylish, white 25-passenger rides for weddings, corporate events and more. Use the app or hop on during their daily rounds to visit popular destinations all over the South Fork. Download the app and learn more at hamptonhopper.com.

Circuit

Started right here in the Hamptons in 2011 and now operating successfully around the country, Circuit (formerly Hampton Free Ride) is still free and has a fleet of all electric cars. Use the app to catch a ride in Southampton, East Hampton and Montauk, with stops at LIRR stations, beaches, restaurants and other popular spots. Get on-demand rides 7 days a week between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. this summer. Visit ridecircuit.com to download the Circuit app and learn more.

Long Island Rail Road

If you can make the available pickup and drop-off times work, the LIRR is actually quite a nice way to get around in both directions between Westhampton and Montauk. It will also take you to and from NYC and a dozen other points west — and you’ll never have to get behind the wheel or sit in horrendous traffic. Locally, trains run about every few hours with stops in Westhampton, Hampton Bays, Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Amagansett and Montauk. The LIRR, and trains in general, have a unique vibe and can make for a fantastic Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind moment if you’re heading all the way out to The End, especially in winter. Tell that special someone to “meet me in Montauk” and make a go of it! Check out new.mta.info/agency/long-island-rail-road for schedules and info.

PedalShare

Stay in shape and smell the proverbial flowers by riding a bicycle around the Hamptons this summer! You don’t even need to bring your own if you’re visiting from out of town. The East End has a strong and growing PedalShare system with multiple pickup/drop-off spots from Riverhead to Hampton Bays, Southampton, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor and Sagaponack. Bikes are $4 per hour or riders can get better rates daily ($35 for 24 hours) or annually ($59 unlimited rides up to 1 hour per ride). Simply download the app, find the nearest ride, scan to unlock the bike and then hit the road! When you’re done, return the bike to where you found it or drop it off at any other PedalShare location in Suffolk County. The nearly 20 available stops include popular locations, such as area beaches and LIRR stops, like Coopers Beach, Southampton LIRR station, Sagg Main Beach, Good Ground Park, the Peconic riverfront, Tiana Beach, Long Beach, Agawam Park, Bridgehampton and Riverhead LIRR stations, Ponquogue Beach and more. Visit ridepedalshare.com to download the app and learn more about the PedalShare system, including a list of all the stops.

Suffolk Transit

No one has ever accused the Suffolk County Transit white, yellow and blue buses of being glamorous, but they’ll get the job done in the Hamptons and North Fork. Service runs loops (with numerous stops) around East Hampton, Springs and Bridgehampton; East Hampton, Amagansett and Montauk; Riverhead and Calverton; and connections to Greenport and Orient. Even better, the Southampton Zone, from North Haven to Tuckahoe, is now operated via Suffolk Transit On-Demand, which allows you to book rides to the Southampton LIRR station, Sag Harbor Village, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Campus and Rogers Memorial Library, among other spots, right from your phone. The service is available weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for just $2.25 per fare. Kids under 5 ride free, and seniors and the disabled pay just $0.75. Visit sct-bus.org/ondemand.html to download the app, or visit sct-bus.org/bus_schedules.html for complete schedules and other info.