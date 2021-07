Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hampton Hopper is back in service this summer on the South Fork.

The bus offers service between East Hampton Village and the Montauk Lighthouse Wednesday through Sunday until Labor Day at a suggested $5 fare. It’s sponsored by Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. For bus times and stops, visit hamptonhopper.com and download the app.

The free Montauk Hopper shuttle service sponsored by the Town of East Hampton is also back all summer.