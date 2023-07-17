Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Use a heaping tablespoon of Red Horse Market’s Ras el Hanout spice mix for this delicious bone marrow creamed spinach recipe from Mavericks in Montauk.

Mavericks Bone Marrow Creamed Spinach

Ingredients:

6 count fresh spinach (Balsam Farm) washed throughly and rough chopped.

4 cloves chopped garlic (Balsam Farm, not that bootywhack jarred stuff).

1 shallot brunoise

1 heaping tablespoon Ras el Hanout spice mix (Red Horse Market)

4 oz unsalted butter

4 pc 2 inch cut marrow bones

1 qt half-and-half

Directions:

1. Let marrow bones come to room temp, then push the marrow out of three of the four pieces of bone marrow.

2. Render the three pieces of marrow out in a heavy bottom pot on low heat.

3. Add the butter, shallots, garlic and Ras el Hanout spice mix until the garlic and shallots are translucent.

4. Add half of fresh spinach to the pot, cook down until wilted.

5. Add half-and-half. Reduce by 1/3. Puree with immersion blender or throw in a blender and return to pot.

6. Add remaining chopped spinach.

7. Adjust season with salt.

8. Roast remaining piece of bone marrow.

9. Place roasted marrow bone in the center of an appropriate sized serving vessel and pour creamed spinach into the negative space around the bone for presentation.

Recipe comes to us courtesy of Mavericks Montauk, 51 S. Edgemere Street, Montauk. Learn more at mavericksmontauk.com.