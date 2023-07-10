Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Executive Chef Alex Bujoreanu’s Heirloom Watermelon Salad is a delightful contrast of textures and tastes. This refreshing and healthy summer salad, courtesy of R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid in Hampton Bays, combines the sweetness of watermelon, the savory richness of jamón Ibérico and the tangy creaminess of blue cheese.

Notes from the Chef:

The jamón Ibérico provides a delicate, melt-in-your-mouth experience and adds a touch of sophistication and depth to the salad. The slight crispness achieved during baking complements the other ingredients beautifully, enhancing the overall texture.

The star of this dish, the watermelon, is prepared in a unique and ingenious way. Slices of watermelon are carefully vacuum-sealed, allowing the fruit to absorb and intensify its natural juiciness while chilling in the refrigerator. This process creates a cool and refreshing sensation, elevating the salad to new heights of summer delight.

The arugula leaves are dressed in a luscious lemon-infused olive oil, infusing a zesty citrus essence into the greens. The combination of peppery arugula with the bright and tangy notes of lemon adds a refreshing burst of flavor to each bite, perfectly complementing the other ingredients.

Heirloom Watermelon Salad from R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid

Ingredients (makes 2 servings):

4 oz jamón Ibérico

2 cut wedges from one watermelon

1 cup lemon olive oil

1 bag arugula

salt and pepper to taste

4 oz blue cheese

Directions:

1. Slice jamón Ibérico very thin. Place between 2 silicone mats and bake at 350° F for 15 minutes.

2. Clean watermelon and slice into 1-inch-thick slices. Vacuum seal watermelon and set aside in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

3. In a medium-size bowl, mix arugula with infused olive oil, add salt and pepper to taste.

4. Place watermelon on a plate first, then add arugula, blue cheese and jamón Ibérico.

Visit hamptonmaid.com/dine to see more from R.AIRE.