Shark Bites Swimmer at Quogue Beach, Cops Say

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 47-year-old man was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Hamptons on Tuesday afternoon, Quogue Village Police said.

The swimmer was in chest-deep water when the incident occurred at Quogue Village Beach on Dune Road shortly before 2 p.m., police said.

“Early reports indicate that the patron was bitten by a shark of unknown species,” police said in a statement. “He suffered several lacerations to his right knee. A shark was not physically observed, however, the bite was from a larger marine animal.”

The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance for treatment of the non-life threatening injuries.

Police have notified all surrounding beaches of the marine life activity, and are encouraging patrons to stay out of the water until the situation can be further assessed.

The incident came a day after a shark hit a 15-year-old surfer on the foot off the Kismet section of Fire Island and a second possible shark bite was reported at nearby Robert Moses State Park.

It also comes a year after a dead shark, pictured above, washed up in Quogue.

Any additional shark sightings can be reported ason.ny.gov/sharks