Check Out 5 New Businesses Worth Visiting Bridgehampton

The shelves at L’Epicuriste are stocked with hard-to-find items.

A community in the heart of the South Fork, Bridgehampton is host to the Hampton Classic Horse Show and otherwise known for its stunning beaches and historic homes and downtown.

And there is plenty to do and see in Bridgehampton. On Main Street, you’ll find a variety of businesses, stores and eateries ranging from fine dining to a locally owned frozen yogurt shop, to pop-up luxury stores, workout classes and more.

Here’s a roundup of five new and exciting spots to visit in Bridgehampton this summer and fall.

What’s New in Bridgehampton

Sundaes on Main

This froyo, ice cream and candy shop is a local family owned business by Tom and Jeanie Strong. The shop is vibrant and colorful on the inside and out. You can choose from a bunch of different rotating froyo flavors and toppings that line the walls of the inside. They even make custom candy mixes that are hand prepared and perfect for snacking, gifting or your next party favors.

The spot opened in July 2022 on Main Street in Bridgehampton and returns again for another sweet summer. The store is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2414 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-488-7692, instagram.com/sundaes_on_main

L’Epicuriste

This gourmet pantry shop characterized by multicultural influences and delicacies. The shop is perfectly suited for anyone with a love for cooking. The gourmet international ingredients and delicacies made in-house will inspire and lead you to new discoveries. The shop also features residency chefs, artisans and local artists that showcase their work for sale. It is a quaint pantry shop curated for the Hamptons.

L’Epicuriste brings the world in food right to the heart of Bridgehampton. 2466 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-899-4900, lepicuriste.com

The Ness

The Ness is a New York City pop-up that debuted in Bridgehampton this summer. The Ness’s approach steers away from ideology on fitness and weight loss and instead focuses on movement of the body, feeling good and focusing on personal goals. Located in the Topping Rose House on Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, this trampoline cardio class works to blend the intensity of the NYC studio with the relaxation aspect of the East End.

It will take some practice to get used to the footing and the method of bounce at The Ness, but they offer classes for all levels of experience and value fostering an engaging and supportive environment for anyone and everyone who enters the studio.

The trampoline classes are low-impact and beat-based, meaning you bounce along to the music. The choreography integrated into the class is beneficial for your memory and mental stamina as well as your physical. In addition, they offer classes that are off the trampoline and more strength and stretch focused. 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, thenessnyc.com

CURIO at Project Hamptons

The retail concept store based in Faena District in Miami is owned by Feff Lasota and Danielle Licata. This summer the two have partnered with Project Hamptons to host its first-ever summer residency, a pop-up store on Montauk Highway.

Project Hamptons works to bring various brands and designers like CURIO to its one retail space in order to create the ultimate shopping and entertainment experience. CURIO will join other luxury brands in hosting events at Project Hamptons that will bring new and unique pieces to life for shoppers and the local community.

The luxury of CURIO fits the luxurious setting of Bridgehampton just perfectly. 2183 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-296-8508, projecthamptons.com

New York Pilates

NYP studio in Bridgehampton has joined as a fourth Hamptons location this summer for the pilates company that was founded in NYC by Heather Anderson. The class experience is challenging and engaging.

NYP welcomes beginners and offers classes for all different levels of experience. NYP offers pilates classes seven days a week from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Visit the website to purchase a bundle of classes that is right for you. 2426 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 212-335-0375, newyorkpilates.com