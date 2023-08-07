Grab Summer Suds at 7 Hamptons & North Fork Craft Breweries

Enjoy a beer at Hamptons and North Fork breweries (Getty Images)

The East End might be famous for its world-class ocean surf and farm country, but we’re also pretty well-known for our artisanal suds. For such a tiny geographic location, our five locals towns have a number of working craft breweries and tasting rooms serving an astonishing variety of hand-crafted beer that truly embody the East End’s seasonal bounty.

And with many modern brewhouses offering quality food options, too (and not just wings and onion rings) the 21st century brewery is a fantastic communal setting that provides everything you need to enjoy these last weeks of summer.

But don’t fret too much about making it for the season — our friendly local brewmasters keep the doors open year-round.

Hamptons & North Fork Craft Breweries

Kidd Squid

The new “Kidd” on the block is Kidd Squid Brewing Company in Sag Harbor, where, according to their website, you’ll find “the best tasting beer ever to be made featuring a three-eyed squid.” Even better, it’s located in a former 19th century rail road station just off Main Street in the charming and amazingly walkable historic whaling village.

Brews on tap include Whalers Pilsner, Sag Harbor Lager, Baby Squid IPA and Giant Squid double IPA.

11 Spring Street, Sag Harbor, kiddsquid.com

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.

Using a sustainable, environmentally-conscious footprint and locally sourced materials, Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.’s restaurant and brewery is bright, spacious, and full of plants. Check out what’s on tap – like IPAs Tropical Storm and Broken Board – while taking in stunning sunsets.

220 Rogers Way, Suite 1, Westhampton Beach, whbbrewing.com

Greenport Harbor Brewing

With two tasting rooms (one in the original brewery in Greenport and another in Peconic), Greenport Harbor Brewing is owned by a pair of North Fork natives, and also boasts a restaurant serving up quality fare to compliment your favorite beer. They even provide tours of their brewing facilities. Enjoy brews like Second Round Knockout, Unhinged Oyster Stout, and The Far Out There.

234 Carpenter Street in Greenport and 42155 Main Road in Peconic, greenportharborbrewing.com

Shelter Island Craft Brewery

We can’t think of a better setting to enjoy a craft brew than Shelter Island. The little brewery on the little island lovingly referred to as “The Rock” specializes in small batch brews made with local ingredients. Make sure to sit outdoors and enjoy life on island time.

Each brew is “lovingly concocted and made” by owner and brewmaster Jim Hull. Take the ferry and stay on 114 for the “114” IPA and the Nude Beach summer ale.

55 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, shelterislandcraftbrewery.com

Ubergeek Brewing Co.

“We’re a brewery in Riverhead NY, committed to crafting beer at the confluence of art & science,” says this brewery’s website. With an east coast IPA called “Space Age Times, Stone Age Minds” and a pilsner called “Rockets Don’t Fuel Themselves,” it’s easy to see why they say Kidd Squidd was inspired by “modern cubism and science, using unconventional ingredients and experimental techniques.”

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead, ubergeekbrewing.com

Twin Fork Beer Co.

Founded by twins from Calverton, this brewery with classical-music-themed beers on tap has a tasting room in Riverhead where you can pick from signature appellations such “Chromatic” ale, “Crescendo” IPA, and “Sonata” lager.

Twin Forks’ website states this family’s “love and respect for music later led to the use of the tuning fork” as a logo, packaging design, and tap handle.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead, twinforkbeer.com

Montauk Brewing Co.

Montauk Brewing Company’s tasting room on South Erie Avenue in Montauk represents the popular canned-beer brand perfectly. The company’s pumpkin ale was recently recognized by Food & Wine magazine for its “clean (not cloying) flavor, subtle hops and gentle spices.”

The tasting room serves pints and 32 oz. growlers, as well as cans of Montauk hard seltzer and hard lemonade.

62 South Erie Avenue, montaukbrewingco.com