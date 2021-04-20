Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. Makes Beer for Charity

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company is teaming up with the New York Riptide, Long Island’s professional lacrosse team, to create a special beer to give back by raising money for a cystic fibrosis foundation.

The Uniondale-based team and the brewery created the Riptide Double IPA, and a portion of all sales will go to The Boomer Esiason Foundation, an organization that raises funds and awareness about cystic fibrosis, also based on Long Island.

“We worked hard to create a strong, vibrant and special brew that represents the strength and courage of those battling cystic fibrosis,” said Brian Sckipp, co-founder of the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company. “We feel honored and humbled to join this worthy cause. This partnership allows me to once again be a part of my favorite sport and to contribute to important charitable work.”

Boomer Esiason, the former NFL MVP quarterback from East Islip, and his wife Cheryl founded the Boomer Esiason Foundation to raise funds and awareness for the cystic fibrosis community after their son Gunnar was diagnosed in 1993. Since its creation, the foundation has raised more than $150,000.

“Boomer Esiason Foundation would like to sincerely thank our friends at the Riptide organization and Westhampton Beach Brewing Company for their generosity and partnership,” said Gunnar Esiason, director of patient outreach for the Boomer Esiason Foundation. “We look forward to continuing in our mission to inspire and support the cystic fibrosis community.”

The special edition Riptide Double IPA is available at the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company tasting room in Westhampton Beach, will be sold in stores throughout Long Island and Westchester County soon, and will continue to be sold all year.

Riptide Double IPA is dry hopped twice with citra, eldorado and rakau hops. This combination creates big citrus notes of apricot and orange on the nose. As a nod to the West Coast IPA, this DIPA begins with a slight hoppiness, then the burst of mango, bright grapefruit and candy flavors that finishes with a lovely warming effect from the 8.8% ABV. The can’s color scheme of navy blue, orange, and seafoam green captures the traditional team colors of New York’s National League Lacrosse club.

The Westhampton Beach Brewing Company was created by environmentally conscious local craft beer enthusiasts. The New York Riptide competes in the National Lacrosse League and calls the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum home.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Westhampton Beach Brewing Company for the launch of a Riptide-inspired beer,” said Rich Lisk, executive vice president of GF Sports & Entertainment. “We are also honored to benefit the Long Island-based Boomer Esiason Foundation, whose inspiring work has been immeasurable in the battle against cystic fibrosis.”

For more info on Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, visit westhamptonbeachbrewingco.com.