Southampton African American Museum Honors Jean Shafiroff

Aisha Christain, Faye Christian, Rebecca Seawright, Rebecca Simmons, Jean Shafiroff, Jay Schneiderman, Georgette Grier-Key, Councilwoman, Bianca Collins, Anita Farrington, Judith Kasen-Windsor Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Antoine Harper, Aisha Christain, Patricia Shiah, Monica Murphy Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Artist Dee Benish Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Chinwe Okoye Oyibo, Binh Douglas, Robin Brown, Georgette Grier-Key Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Chinwe Okoye Oyibo, Dr. Daniel Van Arsdale, Lucy Moussigne Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Emily Rieghton, David Hochma, Rebecca Seawright, Jean Shafiroff, Judith Kason-Windsor Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Jean Shafiroff, Anita Farrington, Rebecca Simmons, Aisha Christain Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Keith Winfrey, Charlie Teiterman, Marsin Mogielski, Samantha Crichton Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Lee Fryd, Rebecca Seawright, Fern Mallis, Jeffrey Banks, Judith Kason-Windsor Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Mark Chiffert, Mar and William Morose Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Martin Shafiroff, William Morose Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Neil Saltzman, Brigitte Segura Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Patricia Shiah, Tom Shiah Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Phillip Collins, Debbie Woods Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Roger Friedman, Antoine Harper, Pat Golden Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Steven Giles, Lydia Carlston, Keon Hazzard Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Judy Jenkins, Anita Farrington Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The Southampton African American Museum honored philanthropist Jean Shafiroff with their summer benefit. Orchestrated under the joint chairmanship of both she and her husband, Martin Shafiroff, alongside the collaborative efforts of Michael Steifman and Aisha Christian, the event unfolded at the elegant setting of Main Prospect in Southampton.

A poignant reimagining of a former Black barbershop, the Southampton African American Museum, designated as the village’s first African American landmark, had sprung to life. Antwayn Hopper, the Obie Award-winning actor from Broadway’s Strange Loop, graced the stage with his talents. This momentous event celebrated Jean Shafiroff’s philanthropic legacy and the museum‘s pivotal role in preserving and honoring African American heritage.