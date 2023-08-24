Galleries & Museums

Southampton African American Museum Honors Jean Shafiroff

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/24/2023

Aisha Christain, Faye Christian, Rebecca Seawright, Rebecca Simmons, Jean Shafiroff, Jay Schneiderman, Georgette Grier-Key, Councilwoman, Bianca Collins, Anita Farrington, Judith Kasen-WindsorRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Antoine Harper, Aisha Christain, Patricia Shiah, Monica MurphyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Artist Dee BenishRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Chinwe Okoye Oyibo, Binh Douglas, Robin Brown, Georgette Grier-KeyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Chinwe Okoye Oyibo, Dr. Daniel Van Arsdale, Lucy MoussigneRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Emily Rieghton, David Hochma, Rebecca Seawright, Jean Shafiroff, Judith Kason-WindsorRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Jean Shafiroff, Anita Farrington, Rebecca Simmons, Aisha ChristainRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Keith Winfrey, Charlie Teiterman, Marsin Mogielski, Samantha CrichtonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Lee Fryd, Rebecca Seawright, Fern Mallis, Jeffrey Banks, Judith Kason-WindsorRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Mark Chiffert, Mar and William MoroseRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Martin Shafiroff, William MoroseRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Neil Saltzman, Brigitte SeguraRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Patricia Shiah, Tom ShiahRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Phillip Collins, Debbie WoodsRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Roger Friedman, Antoine Harper, Pat GoldenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Steven Giles, Lydia Carlston, Keon HazzardRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Judy Jenkins, Anita FarringtonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The Southampton African American Museum honored philanthropist Jean Shafiroff with their summer benefit. Orchestrated under the joint chairmanship of both she and her husband, Martin Shafiroff, alongside the collaborative efforts of Michael Steifman and Aisha Christian, the event unfolded at the elegant setting of Main Prospect in Southampton.

A poignant reimagining of a former Black barbershop, the Southampton African American Museum, designated as the village’s first African American landmark, had sprung to life. Antwayn Hopper, the Obie Award-winning actor from Broadway’s Strange Loop, graced the stage with his talents. This momentous event celebrated Jean Shafiroff’s philanthropic legacy and the museum‘s pivotal role in preserving and honoring African American heritage.

