Southampton African American Museum Honors Jean Shafiroff

The Southampton African American Museum honored philanthropist Jean Shafiroff with their summer benefit. Orchestrated under the joint chairmanship of both she and her husband, Martin Shafiroff, alongside the collaborative efforts of Michael Steifman and Aisha Christian, the event unfolded at the elegant setting of Main Prospect in Southampton.
A poignant reimagining of a former Black barbershop, the Southampton African American Museum, designated as the village’s first African American landmark, had sprung to life. Antwayn Hopper, the Obie Award-winning actor from Broadway’s Strange Loop, graced the stage with his talents. This momentous event celebrated Jean Shafiroff’s philanthropic legacy and the museum‘s pivotal role in preserving and honoring African American heritage.
