Dan's Out East End Impact Awards Honor Twin Forks LGBTQ+ Leaders

The 2023 Out East End Impact Awards honored leaders and champions of the East End’s LGBTQ+ community, Photo: Ralph De Pas

Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards honored those who impact, influence and support the LGBTQ+ community and its champions across the Hamptons and North Fork during a special celebration on Sunday, August 20.

The afternoon at Blu Mar Hamptons in Southampton featured live entertainment, photo opportunities, great food and drink, and, most of all, connections with some of the leaders of this influential community.

“It’s a wonderful day to celebrate the community and to share in everybody’s hard work and experiences, and we’re so happy to be a part of it,” said Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP Managing Partner Joseph Milizio, half of the Impact Awards’ 2023 Power Couple.

“Ditto,” chimed in his other half, Kevin Claus, nglccNY Steering Committee chair for Long Island and regional New York engagement.

Guests were treated to captivating performances by Sarina Suno the Violin Diva and Obie Award-winning actor Antwayn Hopper of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, with Bravo Sound keeping the energy high throughout the event.

Guests were also treated to a surprise sparring match featuring transgender boxers from the World Transgender Fight League, as well as uplifting words from speakers including Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps; New York State Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright; Judith Kasen-Windsor, wife of late LGBTQ+ activist/philanthropist Edie Windsor and a philanthropist in her own right; former U.S. Representative for New York Carolyn Maloney; and special guest speaker New York City Councilmember Crystal Hudson.

“SBS (Spanish Broadcasting System), the No. 1 radio station here in the Hamptons as well as all over New York City and in the world, sponsored me to be here to represent the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce,” shared Impact Award winner Rev. Carmen Hernandez, president/founder of the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce. “To be honored in the Hamptons, as a Latina representing all people fighting for equality and to have a voice, is the coolest thing. … It’s an honor for them to see what I do; it’s a testimony to my work. I’m very humbled.”

The Impact Awards ceremony was hosted by the hilarious duo of Patrick McLaughlin, managing director of sales at Douglas Elliman and former TV producer, and Bill McCuddy, TV personality, podcast co-host and Dan’s Papers contributor.

They announced awards for a diverse roster of LGBTQ+ individuals making a difference in the East End community, including Rev. Hernandez of the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce, TS Candii of Black Trans Nation, Dr. Brian Carolan of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Vincenza Carovillano of BeYOUtiful, Christopher Chimeri of Quatela Chimeri, Sean Coleman of Destination Tomorrow, Douglas Evans of the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce, Victoria Hilton of Serving the Hamptons, Michael Ivory of Bronx BP Vanessa L. Gibson, Mark Masone of Designs by Mark Masone, Andrea Mattera of PKF O’Connor Davies, Carlos Ortiz of Sun River Health, Michael Serao of First Central Savings Bank and Guy Yuhas of Jundae Salon.

“The quote that helped me get the salon was, ‘Life is an oyster. You’ve just got to find your pearl.’ And I found mine, so I’m just going to make a necklace at this point,” said Yuhas of his popular salon in Hampton Bays.

The 2023 Impact Awards also honored LGBTQ+ individuals and allies with specially named awards including the Edie Windsor Trailblazer Award, which was presented to three-time COTY Award-winning designer Stan Herman, as well as Obie Award-winning actor Antwayn Hopper; the aforementioned Power Couple Award; the Philanthropist/Activist of the Year Award; and the Champion Award for Allies of the Community, which was given to Frederico Azevedo of Unlimited Earth Care, Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery & Dermatology, John McSherry of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Rick Friedman of Hamptons Fine Art Fair, activist Joan Deignan, philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, fashion designer Nabys Vielman and artist Carol Calicchio.

“This feels surreal because I used to open Dan’s Papers in my 20s, and now this is full circle for me personally and in my career,” says Calicchio, who helped the Impact Awards raise funds for the Edie Windsor Healthcare Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Sun River Health by auctioning prints of her painting “Celestial Moonlight,” which was featured on the August 11, 2023 cover of Dan’s Papers. “I’m an artist and abstract expressionist, and to be recognized by this very authentic community means the world to me. I never expected to be on the cover of Dan’s Papers, and I appreciate how the LGBTQ+ community embraced me in such a beautiful, loving event.”

When the silent auction pivoted to a live auction, cheery hosts McLaughlin and McCuddy pivoted seamlessly to energetic auctioneers, securing several thousand dollars for the event’s two beneficiaries, which received 100% of the auction and raffle proceeds.

Fittingly, the 2023 Philanthropist/Activist of the Year, Elton Ilirjani, won both a print of “Celestial Moonlight” and an original painting by Linjie Deng with their generous bids. During their impassioned acceptance speech, the genderless model and activist noted the harrowing statistic that, in addition to high unemployment for transgender people of color, their average lifespan is shy of 40 years old.

“At my age of 43, I work hard to make the money to buy my freedom and to buy as much freedom as I can for others,” said Ilirjani. “That’s why I go to the runway at this age: to teach people around the world that transgender people are people. We’re all creatures of God, and God loves us. That’s so beautiful! Nobody has the right to not employ them, to take them out of a job, kill them or discriminate against them.”

Schneps Media, publishers of Dan’s Papers, Behind the Hedges and the Long Island Press, is proud to have once again brought together the East End’s LGBTQ+ community to connect, support one another and do business.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized for philanthropic work and all the work that the bank does within the community and more importantly in the LGBTQ+ community. We’re very proud to be a part of the Schneps family, Dan’s Papers and all of these events that support our community initiatives,” said Impact Award winner Michael Serao, executive VP and chief administrative officer at First Central Savings Bank.