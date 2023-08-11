Dan's Out East End Impact Awards to Honor Twin Forks LGBTQ+ Leaders

Out East End Impact Awards honorees

Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards will recognize those who impact, influence and support the LGBTQ+ community and its champions across the Hamptons and the North Fork during a celebration on Sunday, August 20.

The afternoon will be one of celebration, dancing, great food, drink and, most of all, connection. Schneps Media, publishers of Dan’s Papers, Behind the Hedges and the Long Island Press, is proud to bring together the East End LGBTQ+ community to connect, support one another and do business.

“We’re delighted to be able to put the spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community out east. They are an incredible and powerful part of our community and we are delighted to salute them,” says Victoria Schneps, publisher and president of Dan’s Papers.

One-hundred percent of the event’s silent/live raffle will benefit the Edie Windsor Healthcare Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Sun River Health.

The festivities start with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, photos and mingling. Food will be served and a DJ will be spinning tunes.

This year’s Out East End Impact Awards honorees include (list in formation):

Out East End Impact Awards 2023 Honorees

Christopher Chimeri, Quatela Chimeri

Sean Coleman, Destination Tomorrow

Doug Evans, Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce

Guy Yuhas & Ryan Haugstatter, Jundae Salon

Victoria Hilton, Serving the Hamptons

Rev. Carmen Hernandez, LGBTQS Chamber

TS Candii, Black Trans Nation

Carlos Ortiz, Sun River Health

Joseph Milizio, Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP

Michael Serao, First Central Savings Bank

And a CHAMPION:

Carol Calicchio of Carol Calicchio Art

Nominations are still open for those who lead, champion and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Email [email protected].

Be Yourself. Be Inspired. Be There.

Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, August 20 at Blu Mar Hamptons, which is located at 136 Main Street in Southampton. For more info, visit SchnepsEvents.com. To buy tickets or to learn more about sponsorships please contact Toni Cimino, Director of Corporate Events, at [email protected] or at 718-280-4581.