Donna Karan & Her Daughter Host Solving Kids' Cancer Benefit

Solving Kids’ Cancer luncheon in Southampton, Photo: Alexis Cornachio

On Monday August 7, NYC-based nonprofit organization Solving Kids’ Cancer held its 16th annual luncheon at Tutto Il Giorno in Southampton. The event was hosted by Donna Karan and her daughter, Gabby Karan de Felice.

“It doesn’t matter where you live or who you are, you’re going to be impacted by child cancer,” said Scott Kennedy, co-founder of SKC, an organization dedicated to funding research for some of the most fatal pediatric cancers.

Kennedy co-founded the organization in 2007 as a tribute to his son, Hazen Kennedy who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at age three. SKC continues to be powered by a group of families who are similarly undergoing the direct effects of child cancer.

“We’ve been passionate about not selling out to the status quo. Through this parent power led organization, it’s really about the parents and having this passion to not accept the status quo,” said Kennedy in a speech at the event Monday.

“We’ve been able to open up 35 different clinical trials of new treatments that are very novel, promising and less toxic throughout all the hospitals of North America and we are starting to do work in Europe too,” said Kennedy, adding, “Our model is amazing: We are a little organization with a big punch.”

NYC philanthropist Gabby Karen de Felice and her family, including her mother, fashion designer and philanthropist Donna Karan, were inspired by Kennedy and the organization’s story as well as their fierce advocacy, said Karan. They got involved within the first year of its founding.

“It’s about what Scott has done; it’s about grassroots. He inspired all of us. Me as a mother, my mother as a mother; Donna Karan and me to make a difference,” said Karan de Felice.

SKC finds funding for research and advocates for a narrow category of cancer research that disproportionately lacks funding opportunities from the government, said Kennedy. What the organization does is focus on funding clinical trials that lead to experimental research for these pediatric cancers.

Since many of these diseases are classified as ‘orphan diseases’ and are not connected to adult cancers, Kennedy said, they require their own funding and their own scientists. With the help from philanthropy and donors such as Donna Karan and her family, SKC is able to continue working at the frontline of finding a cure for these horrific pediatric cancers.

A raffle ticket lottery was held during the event including a collection of brands and sponsors like Bonnie Young, The Pale Rosé, Tania Bulhõse, A.Jain, Intuisse, IamUToo, and Clifton Dry.