Dig Into 6 Epic Cheeseburgers in Palm Beach County

Atlantic Grille burger

Meat fans get ready! National Cheeseburger Day is coming on Monday, September 18, so it’s just a short month away. Make your plans now for where to eat a great cheeseburger on the big day in Palm Beach County, or dig in now and eat them all before the 18th, so you know which one to eat when national burger pride is on the line.

As one of America’s most iconic foods, there are countless theories as to the origin of cheeseburger, dating back as far as the 1920s. Lionel Sternberger claimed to have invented the cheeseburger in 1926, while working at his father’s sandwich shop, The Rite Spot, in California. But another restaurant, Kaelin’s, located in Kentucky, swore they were the first to offer the cheeseburger in 1934.

The founder of Steak n’ Shake also applied for the trademark of the cheeseburger in the 1930s.

While the history and origin of the cheeseburger is hazy and up for debate, there’s no question that the cheeseburger is a mouthwatering and satisfying American classic.

Check out these amazing cheeseburgers at six Palm Beach County eateries.

Epic Cheeseburgers in Palm Beach County

Atlantic Grille at The Seagate Hotel

Whether you’re looking for brunch on the patio or happy hour at the bar, Atlantic Grille is a great spot for any occasion. The restaurant’s eponymous Atlantic Grille Burger ($23) comes with a prime chuck patty, cheddar cheese, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Pair your holiday feast with a cold beer or High Noon hard seltzer available in eight fruit flavors.

Atlantic Grille is located inside The Seagate Hotel at 1000 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-665-4900 or visit seagatedelray.com.

Barrio

Barrio is a covered plein air food and drink experience. They offer Latin-inspired street fare, craft cocktails, as well as beer and wine on their all-day food menu. For National Cheeseburger Day, treat yourself to Barrio’s Wagyu Sliders ($14.50) — they are definitely the way to go. With delicious Manchego cheese, smoked pepper aioli, and piquillo pepper, these sliders pair great with a Mezcal Paloma ($13), loaded with Ojo de Tigre mezcal, fresh lime, grapefruit soda, and cinnamon agave.

Barrio is located in The Square at 700 S. Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach. For more information, call 561-366-0071 or visit barriowpb.com.

City Cellar

Executive chef Farrin Kolpan will be flipping the eponymous Cellar Burger ($19.50), a power lunch favorite, sandwiched between a bakery bun and stacked with applewood smoked bacon, creamy brie, a perfectly fried egg, and accompanied by seasoned parmesan fries.

City Cellar is located in The Square at 700 S. Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach. For more information, call 561-366-0071 or visit citycellarwpb.com.

City Oyster & Sushi Bar

One of Delray’s top restaurants, City Oyster is known for its fresh seafood and sushi, but for National Cheeseburger Day, it’s turf over surf. Both City Oyster’s lunch and dinner menus offer a 10 oz. Black Angus Burger ($20) topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese (if desired), hand cut fries and pairs well a draft beer or California chardonnay.

City Oyster is located at 213 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-272-0220 or visit cityoysterdelray.com.

Louie Bossi’s Italian Ristorante

Louie Bossi’s is a premier Italian restaurant for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Their extensive brunch menu offers a 10 oz Hamburger, which can be made into a cheeseburger if you want to stay true to the holiday spirit. The burger comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and fries for $14.50. Take advantage of their special beverage offerings for Saturday and Sunday brunch, where unlimited mimosas, endless bloody marys, bottomless Bossi Bellini’s and infinite Aperol spritzes are available for just $19 per person.

Louie Bossi’s has two locations: 100 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, and 1032 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. For more information, call 561-336-6699 (Boca Raton) or 954-356-669 (Fort Lauderdale), or visit louiebossi.com.

Elisabetta’s Ristorante

Elisabetta’s is Louie Bossi’s sister restaurant, which offers the same great 10 oz Hamburger for $14.50. Elisabetta’s also has unlimited mimosas, endless bloody marys, bottomless Bellinis and infinite Aperol spritzes on weekend days for just $18 per person. Stop in on National Cheeseburger Day for this amazing deal.

Elisabetta’s has two locations: 32 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, and 185 Banyan Boulevard in West Palm Beach. For more information, call 561-560-6699 (Delray Beach) or 561-342-6699 (West Palm Beach), or visit elisabettas.com.