Down a Signed Eric Fischl at Kidd Squid Brewing

Indulgences, a limited edition pilsner from Kidd Squid featuring a label design by Eric Fischl

Craft beer is getting artsy with Eric Fischl at Kidd Squid.

The Sag Harbor craft brewery located in a charmingly renovated 19th century railroad station is now offering a limited pilsner run dubbed “Indulgences,” featuring a label created by influential contemporary artist and Sag Harbor resident Eric Fischl.

One can in every $50 4-pack comes signed by the artist himself, too. Indulgences is available for an “extremely” limited time only at Kidd Squid (11 Spring Street next to the Sag Harbor Garden Center).

Call it a fleeting collaboration that’s at the intersection of art and beer — the label image is one from Fischl’s iconic series of figures on the beach.

“Collaborating with Kidd Squid is the pleasures of beer, foam, the splashing around, the kid in me and the joy of it all!” Fischl says in a press release.

Behind it all is The Church, the arts venue and event space founded by Fischl and his wife and fellow artist April Gornik in a 19th century deconsecrated church on Madison Street in Sag Harbor Village.

All proceeds raised from the sale of the pilsner go to supporting The Church’s non-profit mission, which is to “foster creativity and to honor the living history of Sag Harbor as a maker village.”

Fischl, a NYC-born figurative painter whose work has been shown in museums around the world, worked closely with Kidd Squid co-owners Rory McEvoy and Gráinne Coen to create the digital graphic shown on the aluminum can.

Added McEvoy: “Kidd Squid is thrilled to be able to work with The Church and Fischl on this extremely limited-run Indulgences pilsner, and excited to see how this release can support The Church’s ongoing mission.”

Kidd Squid Brewery Co. is located at 11 Spring Street, Sag Harbor, kiddsquid.com

The Church is located at 48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor, thechurchsagharbor.org