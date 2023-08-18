Seek and Ye Shall Find: 5 Ethnic Food Spots in the Hamptons

The ginger chicken at V-Café

A good food town — especially one in such close proximity to NYC — needs not only a wide variety of food choices, but also choices that represent the spectrum of cuisines and culinary traditions offered across the globe.

Lately, the Hamptons has been drawing more ethnically diverse food and drink concepts to our shores, including a Japanese-style Izakaya and a falafel shop!

We have to say we love more and different, and better, options, and hope the trend toward making Hamptons’ restos more culturally inclusive continues. For now, here’s a quick and dirty local guide to finding some worthy under-the-radar takes on ethnic food.

What The Falafel

A go-to falafel stand is a must for all foodies, and now Sag Harbor has its very own. One of the world’s oldest street foods, What the Falafel opened this summer in a shopping alcove on Division Street. WTF’s falafel is prepared in the Lebanese style, and all cooking is done from scratch on the premises, including fresh baked pita.

WTF also offers a baked falafel wrap for the more health conscious among us, as well as falafel bowls and sandwiches. The menu also includes hummus, falafel salad bowls, and a vegan tahini shake. Open year-round Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

51 Division Street, Sag Harbor, wtfalafelco.com

Kumiso

You know a place with a roll called Super Mario is going to be fun. Inspired by the incredible street food offerings tucked away in Tokyo’s alleys, Kumiso is a small restaurant also in an alley (behind Breezin’ Up on Newtown Lane). It’s East Hampton’s first Izakaya — a type of informal Japanese bar that serves both food and drinks in a casual setting.

At Kumiso, you can find everything from Peking-style duck buns to ramen (lobster, pork, garlic shroom) to rolls (torched wagyu). They also offer their own chef’s tasting menu in a private omakase session.

37 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, kumiso.com

V Cafe

A Tribeca staple for two decades, V Cafe’s South Fork offshoot is located in Hampton Racquet in East Hampton. It’s a taste of Vietnam in the Hamptons.

From satays to spring rolls, Vietnamese marinated flank steak to lemongrass chicken, sautéed jumbo shrimp to lacquered duck–the options are varied, fresh, flavorful and with just the right seasonings.

Owner Lan Cao is serving a “healthy” take on traditional Vietnamese food, says V’s website, featuring authentic dishes from North, South and Central Vietnam, including a variety of banh mi and vermicelli noodles with fish sauce.

V-Café at the Hampton Racquet Club is located at 172 Buckskill Road, East Hampton and is open Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit hamptonracquet.com/v-cafe.

Doubles

Roti is a round flatbread commonly eaten in many South Asian countries as an accompaniment to a protein dish. Doubles, located at 12 Amagansett Square, is serving Caribbean-influenced fare like roti sandwiches with curried chicken, potato, pumpkin, or chickpeas.

They also sell doubles (lightly fried dough “baras”), sandwiches, salads, cold beer, as well as smoothies and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream during the summer from a window.



12 Amagansett Square, Amagansett, doublesamg.com

Hampton Chutney Company

After 24 years in Amagansett, Hampton Chutney Company moved their flagship location to East Hampton Village at 107 Newtown Lane. Known for their wide variety of dosas, as well as curry and coconut chicken specials served with rice and chutney.

The MacGurns loved dosas and dreamed of opening a dosa shop in the West, which they finally did in 1997. In addition to the traditional Potato Masala filling, the MacGurns offer choices such as Grilled Portabello Mushrooms, Balsamic Roasted Onions, Spinach and Goat Cheese or Avocado, Fresh Tomato, Arugula and Jack Cheese.

There’s even a breakfast dosa with Eggs, Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Cheese and Avocado. All of the dosas are served with a choice of fresh chutneys.

107 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, hamptonchutney.com