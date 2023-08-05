Music for the Eyes: Gail Schrumpf Brings Her Guitar Art to Sag Harbor

Gail Schrumpf’s art at Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor

Gail Schrumpf is proof positive that it’s never too late to follow your passion. The investment banker turned artist has gained a cult following for her stunning guitar art which will be exhibited at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor this Sunday, August 6 from 3–5 p.m.

We chatted with Schrumpf to find out more about how her career got its start, what’s to come and her forthcoming exhibit.

Talking Art & Guitars with Gail Schrumpf

Can you tell us a little bit about your background? Have you always been interested in the arts?

I have always been interested in the arts. I served on the board of the Municipal Arts Society and got involved in different projects, but it was always a hobby. I actually started my career as an investment banker and owned an executive search firm for many years.

Although I had success, I never was really passionate about it. A few years ago I stumbled upon a guitar in a gallery in Delray Beach, which was embellished with coins and something really drew me to it. I guess I connected since I played the guitar — though not very well — for many years.

My first project was a mosaic copy of Van Halen’s famous guitar, a gift for my nephew. I became obsessed and worked nonstop until it was perfect. Although it was a challenge figuring out how to safely work with glass and marble, it was exhilarating.

After that, I received so much support and encouragement from my friends and family that I started experimenting using different materials. I love buying pounds of broken estate jewelry on eBay and sifting through it to find amazing unique pieces from the early 1900s.

How would you describe your overall aesthetic?

Often, I start with a blank canvas and never really know where it takes me, but I have realized to trust my instincts and have been so excited each time I finish a project. I also have designed pieces for others inspired by a painting or an idea. One day, I hope to make a guitar for our home, using artwork and jewelry that my kids would come home with from school or camp.

What can we expect from your forthcoming exhibit?

It will definitely be an assortment of ideas. One of my favorites is a ’70s inspired embellished electric guitar. A lot of people gravitate to my jeweled projects, the first question I get when someone sees my work is, “can I play this guitar?” You can, but you probably wouldn’t want to.

How did you end up working with the Romany Kramoris Gallery?

Romany has been so amazing, giving me the opportunity to showcase my work. The first piece she took was a violin that was embellished with vintage jewels and it sold in three days. She continues to be very generous, encouraging and supportive of my work.

Can you tell us about what you’re working on now?

Right now I’m working on a violin inspired by Starry Night by Van Gogh. His story is so sad and I want to pay tribute to his work. I love listening to the song “Vincent” by Don Mclean while I work as it really inspires me. Ironically, I used to play that song on the guitar all the time when I was younger.

What’s an ideal day in the Hamptons for you?

I love spending a morning on a small bay beach in Southampton — I make sure to go during low tide and watch the fiddler crabs in the sand. If the tide is low enough, I go around the boulders and take a beautiful walk around the shoreline. I love taking friends with me and watching their reaction; I feel like it’s the best kept secret in the Hamptons.

I actually designed a guitar using this as an inspiration and used some shells and rocks from the bay, and of course a bejeweled fiddler crab.

Romany Kramoris Gallery is located at 41 Main Street in Sag Harbor. Call 631-725-2499 or visit kramorisgallery.com.