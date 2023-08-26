Hampton Classic, Bridgehampton Eats & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Pierre’s in Bridgehampton

On Saturday, August 26, the Ellen Hermanson Foundation Summer Gala will be hosted at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club. There will be oceanside cocktails, dinner and dancing from 6:30–10:30 p.m., all in honor of Edna Kapenhas, MD and Victoria Schneps, president of Schneps Media. Dinner will be prepared by Robbins Wolfe Eventeurs and a beach bonfire will be held from 10:30–11:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on an evening filled with delicious food, creative libations and lots of fun and festivities!

The annual Hampton Classic Horse Show is rapidly approaching and begins on Sunday, August 27. Looking to catch a bite in-between or after all the entertainment? Bridgehampton does not fail to impress in terms of delicious restaurants.

Pierre’s is a rite of passage to having the typical Hamptons summer, as it’s located in the heart of Bridgehampton Town and provides a wonderful experience. Fan favorites include the French onion soup, bouillabaisse and their hearty pasta dishes.

Another great option is The Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant, whose menu features unique and creative dishes such as barbecue pulled pork peach dumplings and tequila lime chicken pasta.

Dopo Il Ponte, Bridgehampton’s newest restaurant addition, serves Italian dishes and wood-burned oven pizzas in an inviting atmosphere. Popular menu items include the tuna tartare and margherita pizza.

If you’re looking for more of a light bite or to enjoy a drink with a view, be sure to check out Sagaponack’s Wölffer Estate Vineyard. There’s nothing like taking in the beautiful view of the vineyard while sipping a refreshing glass of Wölffer’s Summer in a Bottle.

North Fork Gathered Delivery is a new delivery service for people who live on the North Fork. Gathered Delivery offers customers a taste of the area, with a selection of bites and food items from local farm stands, restaurants and vineyards delivered right to your door. Founded by sisters Stephanie Zuhoski and Rachael Haase, they deliver from Laurel to Orient and do the shopping and driving. This service is a way for customers to try the North Fork’s wines, vegetables, fruits, cheeses and meats without getting overwhelmed with all of the region’s options.

Did You Know?

Everyone’s favorite dish, Caesar salad, didn’t originate from Italy! It was actually invented back in 1927 in Tijuana, Mexico by Caesar Cardini. Cardini was having friends over for dinner and didn’t have many ingredients, so he tossed lettuce into a bowl and made a salad dressing with what he had at home and voila! The Caesar salad was born. If you’re now craving a salad, the East Hampton Grill’s Caesar salad with grated Reggiano and rustic croutons is to die for. Make sure to add the crispy oysters.

Bits & Bites:

Rowdy Hall will be moving to Amagansett soon! Make one last memory at their original location before they relocate in September.

Spending the day in Sag Harbor? Grab a brew at Kidd Squid in-between shopping and meals. A selection of local wine is also available if you’re not into beer.

Take one last boat ride to Greenport and enjoy live music with a view at Claudio’s Waterfront and Crabby Jerry’s! The full schedule can be viewed by visiting claudios.com/events.

Saaz in Southampton, one of the only Indian restaurants in the Hamptons, offers a wide range of Indian cuisine and is open seven days a week. They offer a lunch buffet, takeout and delivery.

Food Quote:

“You have to taste a culture to understand it.” –Deborah Cater, author