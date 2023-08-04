Arts Events Are Alive in the Hamptons This August 2023

Bay Street Theater

August is already upon us, but the summer is not over just yet. Plenty of fun events in arts and entertainment are on the Hamptons horizon through Labor Day. From The Suffolk in Riverhead to The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, there’s theater, music, comedy and something for everyone. Browse the list of highlights below.

AUGUST ARTS ON THE EAST END

BAY STREET THEATER

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Tales from the Guttenberg Bible

Now through August 20

In this new comedy written by and starring Steve Guttenberg, directed by David Saint, four actors play 90 characters throughout a farcical, laugh-out-loud story, journeying from Guttenberg’s family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood.

Music Mondays: Isaac Mizrahi

Monday, August 7, 8 p.m.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked in the entertainment industry as an actor, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of the award-winning film Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his fall 1994

collection.

Sammy & Me

August 14–20

Virtuosic Broadway performer Eric Jordan Young investigates his obsession with Sammy Davis Jr., and his questions take audiences on a whirlwind journey through Davis’ life and music. The play with music is cowritten by Young and Wendy Dann, who also directs.

Music Mondays: Melissa Errico

Monday, August 21, 8 p.m.

An evening of uplifting theater, jazz and film melodies with Broadway star Melissa Errico. She is a Tony Award-nominated actress, singer and author. She’s starred on- and off-Broadway in musicals including My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour and Dracula.

Music Mondays: Charles Mcpherson Quartet Featuring Randy Brecker

Monday, August 28, at 8 p.m.

Charles McPherson has performed at concerts and festivals around the world with his own variety of groups, consisting of quartets, quintets and full orchestras. Charles has toured the U.S., Europe, Japan, Africa and South America with his own group, as well as with jazz greats Barry Harris, Billy Eckstine, Lionel Hampton, Nat Adderly, Jay McShann, Phil Woods, Wynton Marsalis, Tom Harrell, Randy Brecker, James Moody, Dizzy Gillespie and others. This performance is in collaboration with Hamptons Jazz Fest 2023 and co-produced by the Jam Session Inc.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Kristin Chenoweth

Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m.

One of the biggest Broadway stars by any measure, this Tony and Emmy winner makes her Westhampton Beach debut in a one-night-only performance.

Hannah Berner

Friday, August 11, 8 p.m.

Also Sunday, September 3, 8 p.m.

Hannah Berner emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing and acting in videos on Instagram. She has two podcasts with over 20 million downloads, was a cohost on Bravo’s Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo’s Summer House for three seasons.

Justin Willman

Sunday, August 13, 8 p.m.

Justin Willman is the star and creator of the hit Netflix original series Magic for Humans, and he’s a regular guest on The Tonight Show and Conan.

Juicy Scoop Live with Heather McDonald

Friday, August 18, 8 p.m.

Heather McDonald is the No. 1 Female Podcaster in Comedy with her show “Juicy Scoop,” and now audiences can experience and be part of all the juicy, hilarious fun with a live stage experience.

Tommy James and The Shondells

Saturday, August 19, 8 p.m.

The music of Tommy James and the Shondells has been heard around the world on radio, TV and film soundtrack. To date, he’s sold over 100 million records.

Sergio Mendes

Sunday, August 20, 8 p.m.

For six decades, Sergio Mendes has woven a common thread of joy throughout his career in music. His latest album, In the Key of Joy, blends classic Brazilian, jazz and pop sounds with contemporary inspirations.

Regina Spektor

Friday, August 25, 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter and pianist Regina Spektor has captivated audiences with her unique sound and high-energy performances. With eight albums to her name, her songs have appeared in many shows and movies.

Mike DelGuidice

Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m.

This high-energy performance features Mike DelGuidice, a dynamic vocalist and singer-songwriter from Billy Joel’s band, playing the biggest hits.

Savage Pianos

Friday, September 1, 8 p.m.

Savage Pianos is the hit dueling piano show selling out shows across the country with their infectious renditions of personal song requests.

That Motown Band

Saturday, September 2, 8 p.m.

Third time’s a charm when That Motown Band brings the biggest hits of The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations and other legends to WHB.

THE SUFFOLK

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Spyro Gyra

Friday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well oiled road machine” due to its relentless schedule of 48 years of performing.

The Edwards Twins: The Ultimate Variety Show

Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m.

Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the ’70s and ’80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ No. 1 impersonators of all time. Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state-of-the-art makeup to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday.

The Lords of 52nd Street

Saturday, August 12, 8 p.m.

The guys you hear on Billy Joel’s classic albums Turnstiles, The Stranger, 52nd Street and Glass Houses as well as No. 1 singles like “Only The Good Die Young” and “Just The Way You Are” and countless others are Liberty DeVitto (drums), Russell Javors (rhythm guitar), and Richie Cannata (saxophone), and together they are The Lords of 52nd Street.

The DooWop Project

Saturday, August 19, 8 p.m.

In their epic shows The DooWop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith.

The Weight Band

Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m.

Performing original songs as well as classics of The Band, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider — a 15-year former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band.

Foghat

Sunday, August 27, 8 p.m.

Foghat celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021, and their live performances show why the band is still around and why they will be able to keep on rockin’ as long as they want to play.

GUILD HALL

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Summer Gala Honoring Ken Wyse

Friday, August 4, 5 p.m.

Celebrate the art and artists of the East End at Guild Hall’s annual Summer Gala. With lavish décor and exquisite food, this annual benefit brings together the best and the brightest in support of the museum. After an exhibition viewing at Guild Hall — including Renée Cox: A Proof of Being and the opening of Leo Villareal: Celestial Garden — cocktails and dinner will be served at Mulford Farm.

Lisette Oropesa & Bel Canto Boot Camp

Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m.

Highly praised for her seamless voice, precise coloratura, magnetic stage presence and innate musicality, Lisette Oropesa and Bel Canto Boot Camp co-founders Rachelle Jonck and Derrick Goff will present an intimate recital of bel canto repertoire. The recital at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will conclude Oropesa’s residency at Guild Hall, during which she will have led private coaching and a public masterclass with the 2023 Guild Hall & Bel Canto Boot Camp Resident Artists.

Stirring the Pot: De Gustibus at Guild Hall

Sunday, August 13, 11 a.m.

Join Florence Fabricant for a chat with Chef Jarrod Huth, Culinary Director at the new Canoe Place Inn. Chef Huth will demo his dry aged Hiramasa with Canoe Place Reserve Caviar and Green Curry Vinaigrette while guests sip on bubbly provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and sample the finished dish. This is the first Stirring the Pot of summer 2023 to be hosted at Guild Hall, as the three prior dates take place at area restaurants: July 16 at Estia’s Little Kitchen, July 30 at Nick & Toni’s and August 6 at Rosie’s Amagansett, featuring Seamore’s.

Hamptons Dance Project

August 18–20

Jose Sebastian and Hamptons Dance Project return to Guild Hall for their fifth summer season. Set on a stunning 20-acre farm overlooking Gardiner’s Bay, this annual event honors the East End’s legacy as a creative hotbed and artistic haven to promote dance as a pillar of the area’s rich cultural landscape.

End of Summer Silent Disco Dance Party

Saturday, September 2, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Labor Day weekend by grooving to the beat of your favorite tunes under the stars as DJs spin the most danceable songs from the ’70s to today, broadcasted to wireless headphones.

THE CLUBHOUSE HAMPTONS

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

John Lennon: 1961–1971

Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m.

The Moondogs are back with a celebration of the music of John Lennon from 1961–1971.

Chelsea Handler

Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times bestselling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. A portion of every ticket goes to support Project Most and Pitch Your Peers. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a pre-show barbecue.

THE STEPHEN TALKHOUSE

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Cimafunk

Friday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Cimafunk is an Afro-Cuban rockstar. His name refers to his heritage as a “cimarrón,” Cubans of African descent who resisted and escaped slavery, as well as to the essence of his music that aims to subvert conventional sounds with rhythmic innovation.

Joan Osborne

Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m.

On her 10th studio album, the masterful Trouble and Strife, Joan Osborne has issued a clarion call. With stunning vocals, a diverse range of sonics and incisive lyrics, this deeply engaging collection of new original songs is her response to these chaotic times.

Neal Francis

Wednesday, August 16, 8 p.m.

Also Thursday, August 17, 8 p.m.

On his new album In Plain Sight, Neal Francis offers up a body of work both strangely enchanted and painfully self-aware, unfolding in songs sparked from Greek myths and frenzied dreams.

Steve Earle: Alone Again Solo & Acoustic

Friday, September 1, 7 p.m.

A protegé of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, Steve Earle quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Joan Baez, The Pretenders and others.

The Wailers

Monday, September 4, 8 p.m.

The legendary reggae band has hit the road. This is your chance to witness the magic of their timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s vast repertoire in a set that is unforgettable.