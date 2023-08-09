Kids Cancel Cancer Benefits Waxman Foundation in East Hampton

On Tuesday, August 15, The Clubhouse in East Hampton is hosting an event to benefit pediatric cancer awareness — and it’s all thanks to the organization of youth.

Consisting of arcade games, miniature golf, raffle prizes, food, and more, the second annual Kids Cancel Cancer event aims to raise money for Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF).

Last year, the event raised more than $100,000 and supported the work of two leading investigators of pediatric cancer, based at St. Jude’s Hospital and Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Israel.

“Unlike, other fundraising events put on by SWCRF, this one was created and is being organized by kids,” said Marion Waxman, one of the forerunners of the event. “We hope to exceed [the] inaugural amount in order to fund additional scientists next year.”

Deaths from pediatric cancer have been on a decline — the number has reduced by 65% over the last few decades — but cancer is still a leading cause of death for youth. A study done by Aging AND Cancer found that childhood cancer survivors end up experiencing serious health issues as they grow up sooner than their healthy youth counterparts.

​​“This is why prioritizing research to develop new treatments for childhood cancer is so urgent,” said Mrs. Waxman.

SWCRF started its work in 1976 and has invested over $100 million towards cancer research, leading to breakthrough discoveries such as an FDA-approved medication that cuts lung cancer tumors by almost half.

The co-chairs for the event are passionate about the cause, putting Kids Cancel Cancer together alongside a committee and junior committee.

“Cancer has affected my family in so many ways,” Ava Litman, one of the co-chairs, said. “I have seen many dark days stemming from this horrible disease.”

SWCRF anticipates raising $100,000, which will go toward a pediatric research grant named in honor of the co-chairs and committee. The grant will help support the work of two investigators for up to two years.

“I want my friends to know that research can lead to a cure, and we can end this awful illness,” said Hayley Silvers, another co-chair.

Tickets for the event are $100 for kids and $125 for adults. For more information or to learn how to donate or sponsor, visit waxmancancer.org/kids-cancel-cancer.