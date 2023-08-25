M&T Bank Named Title Sponsor of Dan's Best of the Best Contest

Thank you, M&T Bank, for sponsoring the Dan’s Best of the Best contest!

Dan’s Papers is pleased to announce that M&T Bank has been named the new title sponsor of the long-running Dan’s Best of The Best competition in which readers rank leading East End businesses.

The annual Dan’s Best of The Best contest was launched three decades ago and has grown into a sought-after guide to the top companies across the Hamptons and the North Fork in more than 400 categories. Those who come out on top are featured in the publication’s annual winner’s guide each March.

“M&T Bank is proud to support Dan’s Papers’ Best of the Best list highlighting the businesses and individuals who continue to power the vibrant and unique communities on the East End of Long Island,” said Jason Lipiec, Long Island Market President at M&T Bank.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, NY. M&T’s principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the Northeast. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T’s Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

“On behalf of our Wilmington Trust team based here on Long Island, we are thrilled to be working together with Dan’s Papers to highlight and advocate for the amazing accomplishments of all our East End businesses, families, and organizations,” said Daniel Shaughnessy, Long Island Team Leader and Senior Wealth Advisor at Wilmington Trust.

Dan’s Papers, the only weekly magazine covering the entire East End, is owned by Schneps Media, which publishes more than 80 newspapers and websites across New York, Philadelphia and Florida, including the Long Island Press, Behind the Hedges and Noticia Long Island.

“We are excited to work with M&T Bank, which has a large presence on the East End of Long Island and has committed to supporting small businesses throughout the region,” said Joshua Schneps, Co-Publisher of Dan’s Papers.

For more information, and to participate in the M&T Bank Dan’s Best of the Best program, visit DansBOTB.com.