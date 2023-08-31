7 Great Pizza Restaurants in Palm Beach County

Louie Bossi’s and Elisabetta’s Margherita pizza

National Cheese Pizza Day is coming next Tuesday, September 5, so now’s the time to set your plan of pizza attack.

One of the most popular dishes in the world, pizza dates back thousands of years, as flatbreads with toppings were common with ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans. But the modern pizza that we celebrate this September was born on Italy’s west coast.

Cheese pizza is now the number one most ordered pizza pie in the nation, and for good reason. The classic dish pairs dough with sweet marinara sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese for a beautifully simple, reliable, and delectable taste.

Here are seven pizza options to try in Palm Beach County, but there are, of course, dozens of others worth exploring.

Find a Great Pizza in Palm Beach County

Pizza al Fresco

Dine on delicious pies from Pizza al Fresco’s wood-burning brick over for authentic, traditional pizza you will love. Enjoy the courtyard, dine inside or sit at the bar. Open for lunch and dinner with a whole range of delicious pies.

Pizza al Fresco is located at 14 Via Mizner, Palm Beach, call 561-832-0032 or visit pizzaalfresco.com

Nico’s Pizza

Open until 3 a.m. nightly and 4 a.m. weekends, Nico’s is the late night spot for party snacks. They make excellent, New York style pizza with all the toppings you could want, including classic and gourmet options. Go for the Meat Lovers or Supreme, or be adventurous and try the Staten Island, Shrimp Bianca, or the Pollo Special. Check out the menu online to see all the yummy options.

Nico’s Pizza is located at 301 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach. Call 561-296-5400 or visit nicospizza.com.

City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill

City Cellar serves Mediterranean-inspired fare in an airy space with a floor-to-ceiling glass wine cellar and patio. For National Cheese Pizza Day, the Cellar Pizza ($15.50) with San Marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese is a local favorite. Snag a seat at the bar during happy hour, 4-7 p.m., and enjoy half-priced pizza and $2 off drinks.

City Cellar is located in The Square at 700 S. Rosemary Avenue, Second Floor, West Palm Beach. For more information, call 561-366-0071 or visit citycellarwpb.com.

California Pizza Kitchen

Tucked inside The Mall at Wellington Green, California Pizza Kitchen is famed for its chewy, thin-crust pizza and fresh, nontraditional toppings. The signature cheese pizza ($16.99) with homemade tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese (choice of hand tossed, cauliflower, and crispy thin crust) will have you speaking in tongues by the last bite. And young chefs can make their own pizza creations with CPK’s Build-Your-Own Kids Cheese Pizza Kits ($5) which come with par-baked dough, mozzarella, and pizza sauce.

California Pizza Kitchen is located at 10300 Forest Hill Boulevard., First Floor, Wellington. For more information, call 561-793-1601 or visit cpk.com.

Louie Bossi’s Italian Ristorante

Louie Bossi’s is an Italian restaurant known for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Pick up or dine in on National Cheese Pizza Day and celebrate with their Pizza Margherita, which contains fior di latte, basil, evoo, and sea salt for $18.50. Pair this pie with one of the wines from their extensive wine list.

Louie Bossi’s is located at 100 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; 1032 E. Las Olas Boulevard., Fort Lauderdale. For more information, call 561-336-6699 (Boca Raton) or 954-356-6699 (Fort Lauderdale) or visit louiebossi.com.

Elisabetta’s Ristorante

Elisabetta’s is Louie Bossi’s sister restaurant. A traditional Italian menu is complemented by a robust wine list at this restaurant and pizzeria. For an elevated classic, order up the Pizza Margherita D.O.P. ($21.50), which features fresh mozzarella di bufala, basil, evoo, and sea salt.

Elisabetta’s is located at 32 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach; 185 Banyan Boulevard, West Palm Beach. For more information, call 561-560-6699 (Delray Beach) or 561-342-6699 (West Palm Beach) or visit elisabettas.com.

Pizza Cucinova

Treat yourself to an Italian escape via Pizza Cucinova at The Mall at Wellington Green. The Neapolitan-style Margherita pizza ($11.99) topped with classic red sauce, sliced mozzarella, basil, and extra virgin olive oil, is the perfect, post-shopping treat.

Pizza Cucinova is located at 10300 Forest Hill Boulevard., Second Floor, Wellington. For more information, call 561-641-6800.