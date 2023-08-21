Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Steve Guttenberg, Actor

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Steve Guttenberg

Episode 147: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with actor Steve Guttenberg. A famous face from ’80s films like Three Men and a Baby, Cocoon, Short Circuit, The Bedroom Window and the first four Police Academy movies, Guttenberg has also appeared in TV shows more recently, like Party Down, Veronica Mars and The Goldbergs.

But, more importantly locally, he just finished a run of his one-man show, Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. The show is a memoir-esque collection of personal stories about a young boy leaving his small-town family for Hollywood fame.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast