Recipe: Try Making Flying Goat's Grilled Striped Bass at Home
Flying Goat’s grilled striped bass recipe uses capers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and saffron rice for delicious results.
Flying Goat Grilled Striped Bass
Ingredients:
striped bass
Chablis wine
capers
cherry tomatoes
sun-dried tomatoes
kalamata olives
saffron basmati rice
string beans (or any number of Flying Goat’s veggie of the day options)
salt and pepper
Directions:
1. Broil the fish and add Chablis wine while broiling.
2. For the topping, sauté cherry tomatoes, garlic, kalamata olives and sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil.
3. Add salt and pepper for taste and drizzle over the striped bass.
4. Plate a portion of saffron basmati rice with fresh, steamed or sautéed vegetables.
5. Garnish with a fresh cherry tomato and enjoy!
For more dishes from Flying Goat, check them out at 26 Sunnyside Avenue, Shelter Island Heights or online at flyinggoatrestaurant.com. Call 631-749-5404 for reservations and info.