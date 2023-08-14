Recipe: Try Making Flying Goat's Grilled Striped Bass at Home

Flying Goat’s Grilled Striped Bass

Flying Goat’s grilled striped bass recipe uses capers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives and saffron rice for delicious results.

Flying Goat Grilled Striped Bass

Ingredients:

striped bass

Chablis wine

capers

cherry tomatoes

sun-dried tomatoes

kalamata olives

saffron basmati rice

string beans (or any number of Flying Goat’s veggie of the day options)

salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Broil the fish and add Chablis wine while broiling.

2. For the topping, sauté cherry tomatoes, garlic, kalamata olives and sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil.

3. Add salt and pepper for taste and drizzle over the striped bass.

4. Plate a portion of saffron basmati rice with fresh, steamed or sautéed vegetables.

5. Garnish with a fresh cherry tomato and enjoy!

For more dishes from Flying Goat, check them out at 26 Sunnyside Avenue, Shelter Island Heights or online at flyinggoatrestaurant.com. Call 631-749-5404 for reservations and info.