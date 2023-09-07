Boca Helping Hands' Bowling for Bread Benefited Local Children's Charities

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) held its annual Bowling for Bread event at Bowlero in Boca Raton. BHH invited kids from local children’s charities to attend at no cost to enjoy an afternoon of bowling, food, and prize giveaways. Proceeds from the event supported the BHH weekend meal program and participating children’s charities.

The children’s charities invited to be beneficiaries of the event included 4KIDS of South Florida, Inc., Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Adopt a Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., American Association of Caregiving Youth, Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton, Family Promise of South Palm Beach County, Fuller Center, HomeSafe, Place of Hope, PROPEL, SOS Children’s Villages, and Pearl City Cats.

Some special guests were at Bowling for Bread this year to root for the kids. Florida Atlantic University football players, including Defensive Lineman Evan Anderson, Running Back Larry McCammon III, Offensive Lineman Chaz Neal, Quarterback Casey Thompson, and Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, had the chance to play cheerleaders for the day.

Members of the community are encouraged to sponsor a child for $100, sponsor a lane for one of the children’s charities for $500, or make a donation of any size.

Boca Helping Hands has operated the BHH Backpacks children’s meal program for the past 12 years, providing food-insecure students with non-perishable, easy-to-prepare meals every Friday to ensure they get enough to eat on the weekends.

During the 2022-23 school year, BHH Backpacks helped over 1,600 students in 13 local schools, providing a record 297,864 meals and 148,932 snacks to elementary students in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach.

This year’s event will be held in memory of longtime BHH Volunteer Lou Ann Such, who co-chaired Bowling for Bread for over a decade.

Bowling for Bread is part of Boca Chamber Festival Days—a series of fun-filled events intended to raise awareness and funds by pairing nonprofits with for-profit members of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.

AvalonBay Communities is Bowling for Bread’s For-Profit Chamber Partner, and the Event Sponsor is the Lee Pearlson Steinberg Foundation. Other major sponsors include the Gary Peters Family Foundation, AvalonBay Communities, AEO Foundation, Medical Materials, Inc., and Waypoint Residential.