Peru to the World Expo & East Hampton Host First Hamptons Hispanic Parade Saturday

The 10th annual Peru to the World Expo at The Baker House 1650

The Village of East Hampton is once again breaking ground in the celebration of the area’s diverse community. One year after the village came alongside Hamptons Pride Inc. to host the East End’s first LGBTQ+ Pride Month parade in 2022, East Hampton will host the first-ever Hamptons Hispanic Parade, an exciting expansion to the annual Peru to the World Expo.

Scheduled for Saturday, September 9, the 12th iteration of the Peru to the World Expo Foundation’s event has evolved considerably since it was founded. Established in 2012 to promote the knowledge, preparation and consumption of traditional Peruvian dishes in the U.S., the 2023 PTWE will celebrate a wider breadth of Latin-American cultures and cuisines.

“This is the first time we’ve showcased our Hispanic pride with representation from Peru, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Columbia, El Salvador, Ecuador, Bolivia and Venezuela,” says Melvi Dávila, executive director of the PTWE. “It’s beautiful to get together, join efforts and express our rich diversity … because when we join efforts, that’s when we’re the strongest.”

Dávila introduced the Peru to the World Expo to the Hamptons through The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton, where it was held until 2022. At last year’s event, she was approached by Sandra Meléndez, the village’s first Latina board trustee/commissioner, who suggested moving the event to Herrick Park to allow new opportunities for expansion and increased visibility.

“This is the first time that we have the space (for a parade), thanks to Sandra Meléndez,” Dávila says. “The Hamptons Hispanic Parade is a collective effort between the Peru to the World Expo Foundation and the East Hampton Village Foundation.”

With the inaugural Hamptons Hispanic Parade coming one week before the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month on September 15, she adds, “This is a historic event.”

The PTWE kicks off on September 9 with the parade at 11 a.m. stepping off from the First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton at 120 Main Street and proceeding toward Herrick Park. The carriage assembly time and VIP gathering time are 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively, so it would be wise for attendees to find parking before then.

Along the one-mile route, 200–300 parade participants will march or ride cars and floats through the streets, spreading a sense of Latin-American pride and community. Each country’s representation will march with its own band and grand marshal, waving flags that represent their nation’s cultural heritage. The inaugural grand marshals include renowned chef/restaurateur Juan Chipoco, Peruvian entrepreneur Gabriela Berrospi, Ecuadorian entrepreneur Clever Lopez, Hamptons editor/writer Veronica Chumbi and Salvadoran leader Tony Villalobos.

“We welcome the notable Hispanic community in the area, who will undoubtedly make their presence felt on this occasion,” states Meléndez.

A Family Fair begins at noon with kids activities and goods from local providers. The fair runs until 3 p.m. and is free to the public.

Herrick Park opens its gates for the 12th annual Peru to the World Expo at 1:45 p.m., and seats are first come, first served to all general admission ticketholders. The main event officially begins at 2 p.m. with a Grand Culinary Tasting and Drinks, which features more than 40 chefs cooking up authentic Latin cuisine that gets paired with cocktail made with Pisco, the national drink of Peru.

The menu draws influence primarily from Peru — which has long ranked among the hottest culinary destinations in the world and is home to Forbes’ best restaurant of 2023, Chef Virgilio Martinez’s Central. It will also include dishes from chefs representing Mexico, Ecuador and Puerto Rico.

An artistic show of music and folk dances begins in Herrick Park at 2:30 p.m., followed by the presentation of awards and remarks by dignitaries at 4 p.m. The PTWE’s highest honor, the Lifetime Award of Excellence, is being presented to Jorge Berrios, Aquaworld Systems founding president; Marcela Carlin, Goya Foods senior buyer; and Federico Martínez, a physician and president of Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola.

“This prestigious recognition will stand as a testament to their outstanding development as Latinos, dedication and impeccable pursuit of excellence,” states Dávila.

Additionally, Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650, is being honored as the 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year. Other anticipated guests include Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo VP Luis Rosero, Suffolk County Trustee Lizbeth Carrillo, Port Chester Mayor Luis Marino, Peru Brand Ambassador/Chef Flavio Solórzano, and chefs Roger Arakaki, Danny Kou and Michael Ciuffardi.

The Peru to the World Expo Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid and education to children. Proceeds from the 2023 Peru to the World Expo will additionally support the Peruvian city of Piura in its fight against the spread of dengue fever.

For more information and tickets, visit ptwe.org, call 201-759 2764 or email [email protected].