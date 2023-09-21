Celebrate Jimmy Buffett's Life in West Palm Beach

Jimmy Buffett performing in June of 2021

Less than a month after the devastating news of music icon and part-time Palm Beach County and Hamptons resident Jimmy Buffett’s death at age 76 on September 1, the City of West Palm Beach is hosting a special celebration in his memory at the Thursday, September 28 edition of Clematis by Night. The city will also name the day in Buffett’s honor.

“Clematis by Night Celebrates Jimmy Buffett” will include a well-known Buffett tribute band, The Caribbean Chillers, local food and drink vendors for purchase, paradise-themed décor, special giveaways, and more. The free event is on the Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis Street, West Palm Beach) from 6–9 p.m.

“Clematis by Night continues to be our place to gather and celebrate as a community,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “Given Jimmy Buffett’s popularity and local ties and contributions, we wanted to celebrate his impact. He will surely be missed by many, and on September 28, we will proclaim the day ‘Jimmy Buffett Day.’ I hope friends and fans from all over flock to be in the company of each other and celebrate his success.”

The Caribbean Chillers will take the stage at 6 p.m., and during the 7 p.m. band break, Mayor James will officially proclaim the date “Jimmy Buffett Day.” The band, Caribbean Chillers, have been to West Palm Beach many times over the years, drawing large crowds of “Parrot Heads,” the affectionate term for Buffett’s fans.

The event is free, and food and drinks, including Buffet’s favorite – margaritas – will be available for purchase. Food and drink vendors that evening include A Kitchen DB, Coconut Bar, Palm Beach Cider Donuts, Pepe’s Hey Babe and Poblano South.

“Clematis by Night has been and continues to be our community’s legacy music event,” said Mary Pinak, community events manager for the City of West Palm Beach. “It felt fitting to create a space for ‘Parrot Heads’ and fans of Buffett’s work to gather and celebrate his legacy, especially given his large, local following. We hope everyone comes out to enjoy this free event in his honor.”

For more than 29 years, Clematis by Night has been a weekly gathering on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. on the Great Lawn and includes live music, local food and drink vendors for purchase and an unmatched seaside setting. Blankets and chairs are recommended.

For more information about Clematis by Night Celebrates Jimmy Buffett, visit wpb.org/events or call 561-822-1515.