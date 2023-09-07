Find Orchids Galore at Mounts Botanical Garden Plant-a-Palooza Sale

Mike Sands, president of the Tropical Orchid Society has joined the Mounts Botanical Grden Plant-a-Palooza Exotics & Orchids Sale, Photo: Mounts Botanical Garden

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden announced this week that it has added two special presentations by Mike Sands, president of the Tropical Orchid Society, to the upcoming Plant-a-Palooza Exotics & Orchids Sale, next weekend, September 16-17.

“The popular weekend event will showcase well-known plant growers and orchid experts from across Florida, while offering visitors the opportunity to learn new gardening techniques and discover what’s trending in floral design,” promises Mounts Curator-Director Rochelle Wolberg.

On Sunday, September 17, Mounts will feature two special presentations by Sands, including Wetland Renovation and Repopulation of native orchids and other epiphytes in Palm Beach County; common and not so common orchid species one is likely to encounter at or in a show at 11 a.m. And When, how, and why to fertilize orchids; how to identify pests and diagnose the problems and differences between organic oils, soars, and other safe-to-use insecticides and pesticides for proper plant care at 1 p.m.

Attendees both days can browse through a wide variety of rare, exotic, and hard-to-find orchids, plants, trees, herbs, ornamentals, succulents, cactus, bonsai, butterfly/native plants, shrubs, and fruit trees, as well as garden accessories, baskets, fine crafts, and more, from 50 highly sought-after top growers and vendors, such as:

Atizana Inspired, Aurora’s Lawn & Garden Supply, Backyard Blooms, Bimini Beads, Bonsai Brothers, Bromeliad Society, Broward Orchid Supply, Charlotte’s Garden, D.R. Bates Liners and Gallons, Dan & Margie Orchids, Fantastic Ferns, Freund Flowering Trees, Gardens Gone Wire, Gardino Nursery, Greenhouse Orchids, Growing Things, Hoya Plants, J&J Unique Orchids, JG’s Tropical Plants, Jim-N-I Orchids, Johns Jungle Handmade Market Baskets, Leaf Gardens, Liquid Gold Honey, Lucky Bamboo 4 U, Macs Orchids , Magic Nursery, Marcus Coconut Crafts, Olena’s Design, Orchid Society of the Palm Beaches, Plants by Smitty, Quest Orchids, R&R Orchids, Red Hawk Nursery, Rooted by Two Sisters, Sierra Madre Orchids and Bromeliads. Spencer’s Jupiter Farms Road Nursery, Spring Lake Tropicals, Stars and Stripes Woodworking, Tropical Oils & Incense, Tropical Orchid Society, Xain’s World, Yellowgreen Exotic Garden, and Ying Zhou.

In addition to great bargains and buys from the participating vendors, Mounts members will enjoy 20% off all purchases that weekend in the Gift Shop and Vintage Garden Thrift Shop, and 60% off the pots.

Plant-a-Palooza Exotics & Orchids Sale runs from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday.

Learn more at mounts.org.