Recipe: Make Purple Magic with Crabby Jerry’s Lavender Collins

Crabby Jerry’s Lavender Collins cocktail

Hanna, the bartender at Crabby Jerry’s in Greenport, is always getting creative when creating new libations behind the bar. Her current favorite ingredient? Lavender!

Crabby Jerry’s is very busy, especially in the summer, so Hanna tries to stay creative, but also put cocktails on the menu that are quick and easy to make, like the Lavender Collins! The lavender comes from a field that is only a few miles away and the light purple makes the drink both pretty and Instagram worthy.

Mix one up at home with the recipe below.

Crabby Jerry’s Lavender Collins

1.5 ounces of Bombay Sapphire

1 ounce of lemon juice

0.5 ounce of simple syrup

0.5 ounce of lavender syrup

Mix then garnish with lemon wedge and sprig of lavender.

For more Crabby Jerry’s cocktails, find them at 111 Main Street in Greenport, or check them out online at claudios.com/crabby-jerrys.