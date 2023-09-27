Fall Comes Alive for the Riverhead Oktoberfest & Chili Cook Off

Enjoy Oktoberfest in Riverhead! (Getty Images)

Dust off your lederhosen, it’s time for the second annual Oktoberfest in downtown Riverhead.

On Saturday, September 30, Reflexions Riverhead will host an Oktoberfest festival celebrating German culture on the waterfront in Milton L. Burns Park (formerly Grangebel Park).

The park will be a-glow with illuminated artwork come dusk and the festival will feature contests, live German music by the Bratwurst Boys, and German food from Seaside Grill. There will be plenty of German-style beer on tap from local breweries including Long Ireland Beer, Tradewinds Brewing, Peconic County Brewing and North Fork Brewing companies.

This is a family friendly event that is free to attend and there will be both a costume contest and a stein-holding contest.

Reflextions Riverhead, meanwhile, is a walkable, interactive experience for visitors located in Milton L. Burns Park on Peconic Avenue in Downtown Riverhead. Reflextions showcases the scenic riverfront park to create a free, accessible public art space.

At night during special events, such as Oktoberfest, the art pieces in the park are illuminated, creating artistic interpretations and designs including LED, incandescent, fire, black light, day glow and photo luminescent displays.

The second annual Oktoberfest is hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District and made possible with public funding from Suffolk County and grants from I LOVE NY, Discover Long Island and East End Tourism Alliance.

Riverhead Chili Cook-Off

Then, on Sunday, October 1, don’t miss the Great Chili Cook Off extravaganza at the Riverhead Moose Lodge.

Prepare to sample some of the most delicious and fiery chilis in town. From traditional recipes to unique twists, talented cooks will compete for the title of chili champion.

You must be a Moose Lodge member to enter the chili contest, but tastings are open to both members and guests for $15 per person, which gets you tastings of all the chilis, plus a voting chip.