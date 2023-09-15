Sag Harbor's HarborFest 2023 Schedule

The Corner Bar and Lady Whalers women’s whaleboat teams competing at HarborFest 2018

HarborFest returns to Sag Harbor this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 16–17, 2023! Check the schedule and see what’s happening in the historic whaling village for HarborFest 2023.

HarborFest 2023 Schedule

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

9 a.m.–1 p.m. Sag Harbor Farmers Market — Bay Street

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair — Marine Park

10 a.m.–1 p.m. Free outdoor and indoor screenings of Sag Harbor Stories by Sam Hamilton at Sag Harbor Cinema — 90 Main Street, sagharborcinema.org

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Children’s amusements, games and activities — Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Classic boat display — Long Wharf

10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Historic Sag Harbor: Turn of the Century Photographs by William G. Howard exhibit at Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum — 200 Main Street, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

10 a.m.–5 p.m. A Taste of Sag Harbor — Long Wharf

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Two-hour sails aboard Luna, a 74-ft. schooner from SailHamptons fleet. Tickets ($75, seniors $55) available at SailHamptons’ HarborFest tent and online — Long Wharf, sailhamptons.com

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Honoring John Steinbeck display by Sag Harbor Historical Museum, a tribute to the first chairman of the Old Whalers Festival — Long Wharf, sagharborhistorical.org

11 a.m. Live music with the Sag Harbor Community Band — Long Wharf

11:30 a.m. Children’s tug-of-war — Windmill Beach

noon: Whalers Cup Races Elimination Round #1 — Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

12:30 p.m. Live music with The Popsicles — Long Wharf

1 p.m. Children’s corn shucking contest registration opens at the Epic Martial Arts booth — Long Wharf

1 p.m. Evolution by Dr. Nichelle Rivers art show opening at Eastville Historical Society Heritage House — 139 Hampton Street, eastvillehistorical.org

1–5 p.m. Food tastings by Charas Kitchen at Eastville Historical Society Heritage House — 139 Hampton Street, eastvillehistorical.org

1:30 p.m. Firefighters’ Cup Whaleboat Races, Sag Harbor FD Championship — Windmill Beach and Long Wharf

2 p.m. Children’s potato sack race — Windmill Beach

2 p.m. Live music with Jettykoon — Long Wharf

2:30 p.m. Children’s hula hoop fun — Windmill Beach

2:30 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters 90-minute nature cruise with narration on history of Sag Harbor. Sites along route include Barcelona Point, Cedar Point Lighthouse and the Mashomack Nature Preserve. Tickets ($35, kids ages 5–12 $25, children ages 4 and under $5) can be purchased online — Long Wharf, americanbeautycruises.com

3 p.m. Whalers Cup Races Elimination Round #2 — Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

3:30 p.m. Keith Leaf Fire Juggler Show — Long Wharf

3:30 p.m. Live music with Alfredo Merat — Steinbeck Park

5 p.m. Live music with Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks — Steinbeck Park

7:30 p.m. Live music with the HooDoo Loungers — Steinbeck Park

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

8 a.m.–noon: Pancake breakfast at Sag Harbor Fire Department — 1357 Brick Kiln Road, sagharborfd.org

9 a.m. Architectural tour of Old Whalers’ Church, a national landmark built in 1844, with architect Randy Croxton — 44 Union Street, oldwhalerschurch.org

9–9:45 a.m. Free yoga on the beach with Evolveast Yoga. Students must bring their own beach blanket or towel — Windmill Beach, evolveast.com

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair — Marine Park

10 a.m. The Voices of Old Whalers service at Old Whalers’ Church. Hear the history and stories of those who once graced the pews of the church, including music and hymns from the church’s 1845 pipe organ — 44 Union Street, oldwhalerschurch.org

10 a.m.–1 p.m. Free outdoor and indoor screenings of Sag Harbor Stories by Sam Hamilton — Sag Harbor Cinema, 90 Main Street, sagharborcinema.org

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Children’s amusements, games and activities — Long Wharf and Windmill Beach

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Classic boat display — Long Wharf

10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Historic Sag Harbor: Turn of the Century Photographs by William G. Howard exhibit at Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum — 200 Main Street, sagharborwhalingmuseum.org

10 a.m.–5 p.m. A Taste of Sag Harbor — Long Wharf

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Two-hour sails aboard Luna, a 74-ft. schooner from SailHamptons fleet. Tickets ($75, seniors $55) available at SailHamptons’ HarborFest tent and online — Long Wharf, sailhamptons.com

10:30 a.m. Live music with Tim Skoldberg — Long Wharf

11 a.m. Live music with Annie Trezza — Steinbeck Park

11:30 a.m. Guided tour of the Old Burying Grounds next to Old Whalers’ Church — 44 Union Street, oldwhalerschurch.org

noon: Clam Chowder Contest to benefit Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce. Tickets ($20) include commemorative HarborFest 2023 mug — Long Wharf

noon: Whaleboat Races Semifinal — Windmill Beach and Long Wharf

noon: Live music with Anita Guarino — Steinbeck Park

1 p.m. Children’s corn shucking contest — Windmill Beach

1 p.m. Historic Walking Tour begins at Eastville Historical Society Heritage House — 139 Hampton Street, eastvillehistorical.org

1 p.m. Live music with Alfredo Merat — Steinbeck Park

1:30 p.m. Whaleboat Racing Fire Department Final — Windmill Beach and Long Wharf

2 p.m. Children’s tug-of-war — Windmill Beach

2 p.m. Live music with Rum Punch Mafia — Steinbeck Park

2:30 p.m. Live music with George Howard — Long Wharf

2:30 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters 90-minute nature cruise with narration on history of Sag Harbor. Sites along route include Barcelona Point, Cedar Point Lighthouse and the Mashomack Nature Preserve. Tickets ($35, kids ages 5–12 $25, children ages 4 and under $5) can be purchased online — Long Wharf, americanbeautycruises.com

3 p.m. Children’s hula hoop contest — Long Wharf

3:30 p.m. Whaleboat Men’s and Women’s Championships — Windmill Beach and Long Wharf

5 p.m. The Wharf Shop draws three lucky winners to receive a just-released Sag Harbor 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. Enter all weekend, one entry per person, and winners do not need to be present at the drawing — 69A Main Street, wharfshop.com

5 p.m. American Beauty Cruises & Charters two-hour sunset cruise. Tickets ($50, kids ages 12 and under $35) can be purchased online — Long Wharf, americanbeautycruises.com

All times are subject to change, and updates can be found on the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s social media and at sagharborchamber.com.