Sheldon Jaffee: A Trusted Name in South Florida Real Estate

Sheldon Jaffee

Experience Excellence: Longtime South Florida resident and estate agent Sheldon Jaffee brings market intelligence and superior service to his clients, maximizing value and seizing opportunities for anyone fortunate enough to work with him.

With over four decades of experience, from Boca Raton to Delray, Palm Beach to Miami, Sheldon boasts a powerful reputation for success as the go-to estate agent for an elite clientele of worldwide buyers and sellers. He brings local expertise and invaluable assistance to ensure his clients find their piece of paradise in this beautiful part of the world.

A seasoned agent, Sheldon is well-known for giving straightforward and honest advice designed to keep his clients empowered. He’s a strong advocate whose primary objective is to advance his clients’ interests and goals with world-class service, impeccable standards and a deep understanding of the South Florida market.

Sheldon Jaffee provides his clients with first-class, white-glove service and powerful strategic planning.

“It’s about following through on promises and getting results,” he says, explaining that his clients gain the advantage of his “more than 40 years experience, in-depth knowledge of the market, and proven results — that says it all.”

Call Sheldon Jaffee, Senior Advisor at Lang Realty, at 305-343-8115 or visit his website, sheldonjaffee.com, to learn more.