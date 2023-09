Southampton Arts Center Hosts 2023 SummerFest Gala

Alex Kostyra, Kristopher Fraser Bruce Mermelstein Mar and William Morosse Bruce Mermelstein Simone Levinson, Christina Strassfield Bruce Mermelstein Aima Raza, Elyn Kronemeyer, Paula Viscogliosi Bruce Mermelstein Allen Salmasi, Cherl Kaufman, Nicole Salmasi, Bill Sclight Bruce Mermelstein Barbara Agatstein, Erana Stennette, Diane Rudnick Bruce Mermelstein Cindy Lou Wakefield, Leila Pinto, Rick Friedman Bruce Mermelstein David and Kim London Bruce Mermelstein Dr. David Shusterman, Regina Mukhtarova Bruce Mermelstein Hilary Geary Ross, Secretary Wilbur Ross, Jamee Gregory Bruce Mermelstein Jamee and Peter Gregory Bruce Mermelstein Marina Maher, Simone Levinson, Fern Mallis, Cameron Silver Bruce Mermelstein Nancy Herbert, Alexander and Isabelle Liegl Bruce Mermelstein Pamela Morgan, Jean Shafiroff, Rebecca Seawright, Suzan Kremer Bruce Mermelstein Raymond Paynter, Lee Mindel, Jose Marty, James Reginato Bruce Mermelstein Roger and Bambi Felberbaum Bruce Mermelstein Sandra Walser, Eve Reid Bruce Mermelstein Shirley and Jeffery Roseman, Kristin and Robert Malta Bruce Mermelstein

The Southampton Arts Center delighted attendees with its annual SummerFest gala, an enchanting evening that brought together old and new friends on the Center’s iconic grounds at 25 Jobs Lane.

The event also shone a spotlight on Simone Levinson, who received the esteemed 2023 Champions of the Arts Award in recognition of her significant contributions to the world of arts and culture.

The gala, a vital fundraising initiative for SAC, played a pivotal role in generating one-third of the center’s annual contributed income.

These crucial funds ensure that SAC can sustain its year-round world-class programming, cementing its status as an indispensable economic force in the cherished Southampton community.