Southampton Arts Center Hosts Whimsy in the Garden

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Southampton Arts Center transformed into a whimsical oasis as it hosted its annual Whimsy in the Garden cocktail party. Christina Strassfield expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the attendees for their unwavering support in raising essential funds for year-round programming at the Southampton Arts Center.

The talented Tish Rehill of Gardeneering, Topiary and Eastland Farms orchestrated a mesmerizing garden adorned with blooming flora of all kind, setting a picturesque scene that perfectly complemented the captivating exhibition of Harry Benson: A moment in Time.

The melodic tunes of the Steve Salerno Trio filled the air with swing jazz as guests indulged in delectable culinary creations sipped on expertly served sparkling cocktails. The Whimsy in the Garden cocktail party proved to be a delightful blend of art, music, gastronomy and community, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.