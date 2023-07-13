Southampton

Southampton Arts Center Hosts Whimsy in the Garden

By Jacqueline Moore
comments


  • Carol Ross, Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Vladmir Kasa-DjukicRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Cheri Kaplan, Bill SchlightRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • David Weiner, Elizabeth Steimberg, Lauren Day Roberts, Sylvia HemingwayRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Dr. Mindy Bernstein, Debbie SklarRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Hamilton Hoge, Debra PirroRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Jack Murray, Clover Bergmann, Michael Wessler, Julie YangRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Jean Shafiroff, Javier Sainsbury, Ingrid ArnebergRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Joe McLoughlin, Daniella KronemeyerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Trustee Dina Arresta, Lou ArrestaRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Mark Fichandler, Mayor Bill Manger, Paul MausRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Mark Seidenfeld, Felice Trucks, Mike Kilcoyne, Euyong KimRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Monique Savarese, Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Lyn Kronemeyer, Sylvia Hemingway, Fairley PilaroRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Noelle Angelique, Morgan Weil, Emily Avsar, Emin AvsarRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Pamela Dove, Kristin Baron, Elyn Kronemeyer, Ellie Manko, Leann KiRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Peter Davis, Nancy Kane, Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Orson Cummings, Jeffrey and Elyn Kronemeter, Ted HildnerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • The A TeamRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • The Steve Salerno TrioRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Vicky Kahn, Martyna Sokol, Gerald Rosengarten, Jesse WarrenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The Southampton Arts Center transformed into a whimsical oasis as it hosted its annual Whimsy in the Garden cocktail party. Christina Strassfield expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the attendees for their unwavering support in raising essential funds for year-round programming at the Southampton Arts Center.

The talented Tish Rehill of Gardeneering, Topiary and Eastland Farms orchestrated a mesmerizing garden adorned with blooming flora of all kind, setting a picturesque scene that perfectly complemented the captivating exhibition of Harry Benson: A moment in Time.

The melodic tunes of the Steve Salerno Trio filled the air with swing jazz as guests indulged in delectable culinary creations sipped on expertly served sparkling cocktails. The Whimsy in the Garden cocktail party proved to be a delightful blend of art, music, gastronomy and community, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

