SouthamptonFest 2023 Brings Family Fun to Village Sept. 29-Oct. 1

SouthamptonFest is a blast for adults and kids of all ages!

SouthamptonFest returns to the Village of Southampton, September 29–October 1, with the 11th annual weekend-long event featuring arts and crafts, live entertainment, amusements, shopping, pumpkins and the popular chowder contest, plus a whole lot more.

“SouthamptonFest is a yearly tradition in the Village of Southampton which aims to bring together the local community in an all-day celebration of the season on the East End,” says SouthamptonFest organizer Nancy Kane. “It also serves to showcase our vibrant village, its shops and cultural institutions. Mainly, it’s a fun and festive way for the community and visitors to experience all that our great village has to offer.

The weekend begins with a high-energy cocktail party at Southampton Cultural Center — a gathering of old and new friends — with live music, complimentary beer and wine from 6:30–8:30 p.m., followed by a cash bar until 9:30 p.m., sponsored by the Southampton Rotary Club. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3Pmd6Gp.

Saturday is an all-day event with happenings throughout the village. Bands including Eastbound Freight, Charles Certain Band and Mean Machine will perform in Agawam Park and the Southampton Arts Center, along with the popular Chowder Contest featuring entries from local restaurants and caterers, as well as food trucks offering delightful dishes. A crowd favorite, Jester Jim, will perform and create balloon animals, which is sponsored by The Rogers Memorial Library/Friends of the Library.

“I am particularly looking forward to the great slate of music and entertainment with bands such as Charles Certain, Mean Machine, Next Level and Eastbound Freight. We are indebted to Nikki from the beloved Cheese Shoppe on Main Street for wrangling the chowder contestants and I always look forward to sampling the best the East End offers in terms of chowder. And I cannot deny, the Hampton Flea + Vintage, new this year, is a personal favorite of mine to find vintage treasures for my home,” Kane says. “Over the years we have done our best to spread the festival throughout the village, and while Agawam Park remains an anchor, we have events all through the village. We try each year to offer something new and exciting to draw visitors back each year and surprise and delight them with new attractions as well as traditional events.”

Hampton Flea + Vintage will curate one-of-a-kind treasures and will provide a market fair to shop and take home special finds, and the Southampton Village Fire Department will provide their hook-and -ladder truck with sky-high opportunities to go up in the ladder, as well as giveaways for kids and information for all. The Southampton Village Police Department will hold “Coffee with a Cop” — an opportunity to ask your local police officers about what they do to keep the community safe. Learn about the North Sea Maritime Center while kids and adults interact with a ‘Touch Tank’ of live marine life provided by East End Explorer. Southampton Ice Rink will present a synthetic rink where kids can practice their slap shots with giveaways and prizes. Tarot Tauk will provide tarot reading and Reiki sound baths on the steps of the Southampton Arts Center. A 360-degree camera will be on hand at Southampton Arts Center to capture Instagram-able moments!

An Art + Design Walk will take place with participating galleries and stores and encourage participants to visit Southampton’s many art galleries and design stores. Pick up cards at the Chamber of Commerce and any participating store/gallery, get the cards marked at each stop and enter to win a grand prize package. The Southampton History Museum’s Pelletreau Silver Shop will open its doors to guests for a jewelry making workshop and stories of silversmithing in Southampton. Tours of the historic cemetery on North Main Street as well as sidewalk sales and tastings from village shops and restaurants will take place throughout the village.

Heart of the Hamptons Polar Bear Scavenger Hunt is a self-guided tour throughout the village with prizes available from noon–4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, and the First Presbyterian Church will also host arts and crafts and games for kids. The Southampton Artists Association, a not-for-profit organization that gives both professional and amateur artists, who live throughout the East End, an opportunity to showcase their work which will be on display and for sale on Saturday.

Southampton Village Trustee Robin Brown has created a magical, musical event throughout the village called “The Sound of Art” with local high school musicians at various art galleries interpreting what art sounds like to them.

Traditional Shinnecock Dances will be performed by the Boys and Girls Club of Shinnecock Nation.

The Southampton African American Museum presents tours of the museum including an exhibit entitled: On View: Tariku Shiferaw, Making Space: One of These Black Boys; the Southampton Cultural Center will present “Icelandic Poetry” photography by Ron Buchter and Keith A. Mannin; and the Southampton Arts Center opens its doors for the last chance to see the fascinating exhibit: Change Agents: Women Collectors Shaping the Art World.

“We are happy to have a Ferris Wheel for children and some smaller midway attractions. We also have Southampton Ice Rink providing slap-shots for older kids. The North Sea Maritime Center will provide a Touch Tank for kids to touch local marine animals found in the Peconic estuary, such as crabs, fish, whelk, clams and oysters, provided by East End Explorers,” Kane says. “Hampton Flea + Vintage will have vendors in Agawam Park this year, alongside the Southampton Artists Association and well as some Farmers Market vendors. Additionally we have the traditional Shinnecock dances by the Boys and Girls Club of Shinnecock Nation. All that fun in addition to our museums and cultural centers hosting new exhibits and sidewalk sales for shops along the village streets.”

On Sunday, the popular Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market will take place in Agawam Park, providing local produce and tasty treats for all.

SouthamptonFest is sponsored by the Southampton Association and Peter Marino Art Foundation, with help from Southampton Cultural Center, Southampton Arts Center, Southampton African American Museum, Rotary Club of Southampton, Southampton Chamber of Commerce, Southampton Artists Association, Southampton History Museum, and Friends of The Rogers Memorial Library.

Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, 1708 House, Araiys Design, Sea Green Design and others also donated to make this festival happen.

Learn more at southamptonvillage.org