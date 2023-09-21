Southold Sexual Harassment Prevention Training Gaps Found, Comptroller Says

Of 45 Southold Town employees, 16 did not complete sexual harassment prevention training (NYSCO)

Town of Southold officials had not fully complied with legally required annual sexual harassment prevention training sessions, according to a report that New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office released in September.

Auditors tested 45 of the town’s 423 workers, and of the group — 26 employees and 19 elected officials — six employees and 10 elected officials did not complete the annual sexual harassment training in 2021, the audit stated. In addition, 10 justice court employees, 38 police department employees and the town historian were excluded from the training, the report added. The town didn’t follow up to ensure training was completed, either, according to the auditors.

“A lack of (sexual harassment prevention) training is an ongoing risk to the town’s ability to provide employees and other individuals in the workplace with an environment free from sexual harassment,” the audit stated. “The implications of sexual harassment in the workplace can have a far-reaching impact, from the town’s finances to employee productivity, and to a safe work environment.”

The audit recommended that the town correct the issue by ensuring all employees and elected officials complete their sexual harassment prevention training, as required by New York State labor law.

A town attorney wrote in response that the audit was found to be accurate and a corrective action plan was enacted in March 2023. Steps taken to resolve the issue include making sure that all employees are in fact notified of the need for the training and that a policy was enacted to ensure compliance within 60 days.

“The Town Board of the Town of Southold, in its effort to ensure 100% complance with required annual (sexual harassment prevention) training, has approved this plan,” attorney Paul DeChance wrote in a letter to the auditors.