20 East End Arts Events to Enjoy in the Hamptons & North Fork This Fall

“America’s Got Talent” finalist and viral sensation Tape Face is coming to The Suffolk on Halloween weekend.

The arts are alive and well on the East End this fall, so much so that we couldn’t possibly include every Hamptons and North Fork concert, comedy night, play and art talk.

Here are our top 20 picks for the 2023 fall arts season.

Fall Hamptons & North Fork Arts Events

Imagining the Future Museum

Friday, October 13, 6 p.m.

Join the Parrish Art Museum for a talk and book signing with author and cultural strategist András Szántó, as he discusses his new book, Imagining the Future Museum: 21 Dialogues with Architects. Szántó will discuss architectural visions for future museums with Jing Liu, one of the architects featured in the book.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. parrishart.org

Lunch Break at Guild Hall

Fridays at noon: October 13, November 10, December 15

Lunch Break is a series of open, insightful, participatory and short discussions about art. Each Lunch Break is led by Anthony Madonna, Guild Hall’s Patti Kenner Director of Learning + New Works, and focuses on various ways to absorb and interpret the work of the artists on exhibit. The current Leo Villareal: Celestial Garden exhibition takes the spotlight at the October event, with the November date focusing on Mary Boochever: Chart of the Inner Warp and the December date on the 84th Artist Members Exhibition. Small croissant sandwiches from Tutto Caffè will be available at each Lunch Break.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

Joan of Arc

Saturday, October 14, 8 p.m.

Divaria Productions is back at Bay Street Theater with live opera for the 9th consecutive year. The multidisciplinary project includes music from both Tchaikovsky’s Maid of Orleans and Verdi’s Giovanna d’Arco as well as text from Bernard Shaw’s St. Joan on its 100th anniversary and original coverage from Joan’s trial in the 15th century. The production, directed by J.A. Diaz and conducted by Sergio Martinez Zangroniz, features international opera singers, features members of the New Asia Chamber Orchestra, as well as a local ensemble of supporting actors.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org

Lewis Black: Off the Rails

Sunday, October 15, 8 p.m.

Known as the “King of Rant,” Grammy0winning comic Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

The Spinners in Concert

Sunday, October 15, 7 p.m.

Timeless in a way that few other acts today are, The Spinners have a towering legacy spanning over six decades and have never lost their universal appeal. In 2021, they returned with their first all-new original album, the aptly titled Round the Block and Back Again.

The Suffolk, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. thesuffolk.org

Neil Simon’s Rose and Walsh

October 19–November 5

The Hampton Theatre Company’s fall play is Neil Simon’s romantic comedy Rose and Walsh, which follows two great literary figures and the depth and consequences of their enduring love. George A. Loizides directs.

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. hamptontheatre.org

A Catered Affair Musical

October 19–November 5

The North Fork Community Theatre’s 2023–2024 season begins with the musical A Catered Affair with a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by John Bucchino. Bob Kaplan directs this play about a would-be intimate Bronx City Hall wedding getting blown into a lavish event. The musical is based on Gore Vidal’s 1956 film and the 1955 teleplay by Paddy Chayefsky.

North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. nfct.com

Andy Falco & Travis Book Play Jerry Garcia

Saturday, October 21, 8 p.m.

Andy Falco and Travis Book are both members of the Grammy-winning bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters. Inspired by their love of the music of Jerry Garcia, the duo has united to celebrate Garcia’s timeless songs, a legacy of music that spans five decades, hundreds of songs and countless fans of all ages.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

The Players in Concert

Saturday, October 21, 8 p.m.

Enjoy an evening with the music of Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire performed by Bill Champlin, Keith Howland and Jeff Coffey of Chicago and Gorden Campbell of Earth, Wind & Fire.

The Suffolk, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. thesuffolk.org

War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast

Saturday, October 21, 7 p.m. & Sunday, October 22, 2 p.m.

Joe Landry’s radio play War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast is a cautionary tale and a reflection on the power of media that unfolds in this riveting retelling of the October 31, 1938 broadcast. Michael Disher directs this popular and influential production.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

October Comedy at Bay Street

Saturday, October 21, 8 p.m. & Friday, October 27, 8 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is dishing out a one-two punch(line) of comedy events this month. On October 21, the Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour rolls in with four top comics — Art Schill, Maria Walsh, Tim Krompier, Rob Falcone — and one surprise guest. And on the following Friday, Bay Steet’s own All Star Comedy offers comedy fans a second dose of laughter with a show featuring comedians Tracey Carnazzo and Kevin Israel and hosted by JP Justice.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org

BCM Autumn

Saturdays at 5 p.m.: October 21, November 11, December 9

After a successful 40th summer festival, Bridgehampton Chamber Music presents the third year of BCM Autumn, its fall mini-series, which concludes with a holiday program in December. The three concerts — “Heroic Beethoven,” “Fall Fantasy” and “Festive Baroque” — take place in the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, the home of Long Island’s longest-running classical music festival.

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, 2429 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. bcmf.org

Met Opera: Live in HD

October 21–May 11

Bay Street Theater is screening the Metropolitan Opera’s 2023–2024 season allowing audiences to experience spectacular productions, transmitted directly from the Met’s stage in New York City. With a mix of company premieres, new productions and classic repertory favorites, the season is set to deliver incredible performances at Bay Street.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org

Tape Face

Sunday, October 29, 8 p.m.

Every once in a while, something magical reminds us that we all have an inner child that must be fed. Through simple, clever and charming humor aimed at satisfying that hunger, Tape Face has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen.

The Suffolk, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. thesuffolk.org

Una Noche Espectacular

Saturday, November 4, 6 p.m.

The East End is filled with outstanding artists of Latin descent, and The Church plans to introduce the community to a small number of them. Una Noche Espectacular is presented in collaboration with Tu Prensa Local, a Spanish-language, nonprofit media organization that provides news, resources and information to the Latin community.

The Church, 48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. thechurchsagharbor.org

The Crucible

November 9–26

Now in its 13th year, Literature Live! brings classic texts to life on stage for the education and entertainment of students and adults alike. This fall’s show is Arthur Miller’s Tony Award-winning play The Crucible, which will be directed by Bay Street Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz. A sensory-friendly performance will be performed on November 11 at 2 p.m.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org

Warriors Rock

Friday, November 10, 7 p.m.

This musical tribute to veterans has been performed nationally, and this Veterans Day, it’s coming to the WHBPAC. It’s a renewal of patriotism and an enjoyable night of music, with music performed by Warriors Rock founder and former Vogues lead singer Gary Racan and his studio e band. The concert will feature East End veterans who will be honored as the true rock stars of the night.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico

Saturday, November 11, 8 p.m.

A new generation is taking mariachi to whole new heights. The Latin Grammy-nominated Mariachi Herencia de Mexico presents “Herederos” (Heirs). Simultaneously honoring the past, celebrating the present and creating the future of mariachi music, Mariachi Herencia de Mexico presents an unforgettable night of Mexican music and culture.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

A Flock of Seagulls in Concert

Sunday, November 12, 8 p.m.

As well-known for their bizarrely teased haircuts as their hit single “I Ran (So Far Away),” A Flock of Seagulls was one of the MTV video rotation staples of the new wave era.

The Suffolk, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. thesuffolk.org

North Fork TV Festival

Saturday, November 18, 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

The North Fork TV Festival returns with in-person pilot screenings for the first time since the pandemic. The event kicks off at the Sound View Greenport Hotel with the “Frasier: The Next Chapter Begins — A Conversation with Tom Russo” at 11 a.m., at which the Frasier executive producer will participate in a Q&A about the Emmy-winning series’ return to television. The festival’s two-hour Main Stage sessions taking place at Borghese Vineyard are a celebration of independent scripted television and provide a platform for emerging creators; these begin at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The recipient of this year’s Canopy Award will be Emmy-winning actress Carrie Preston, who will engage in a Q&A with moderator Jenn Lyon. An after party follows at Borghese from 8:30–11 p.m.

Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. northfork.tv