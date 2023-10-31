The 31st Annual Hamptons International Film Festival Commences
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
10/20/2023
Alex Gibney, Director (In Restless Dreams)Lisa Tamburini
Alexandra Byer, Noah Pritzker, Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Miles Heizer (Ex-Husbands)Lisa Tamburini
David Nugent and Irene Taylor (Director) Trees and Other EntanglementsLisa Tamburini
Finn Taylor, Director (Avenue of the Giants)Lisa Tamburini
Victoria SchnepsBarry Gordin
Irene Taylor, Gil Taylor Brodsky, Sally Taylor, Joel Goodman, Lisa Diamond (Trees and Other Entanglements)Lisa Tamburini
Ken August Meyer, Director (Angel Applicant)Lisa Tamburini
Nickzad Nodjoumi and Sara Nodjoumi (A Revolution on Canvas)Lisa Tamburini
Slavko Sobin, Stella Stocker, Oskar Hes (Avenue of the Giants)Lisa Tamburini
Sterling Hamilton, Director (Documentary, Merman)Lisa Tamburini
The 31st annual Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) expanded its runtime to an eight-day extravaganza, spanning Thursday, October 5 to Thursday October 12.
The highly-anticipated HIFF welcomed cinephiles to indulge in a cinematic feast, offering an intimate platform for showcasing the year’s most captivating contemporary films.
The festival garnered accolades for its presentation of cutting-edge cinema. HIFF consistently features Oscar frontrunners, providing a spotlight for emerging talents.