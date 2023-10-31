Music, Film & TV

The 31st Annual Hamptons International Film Festival Commences

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/20/2023

Alex Gibney, Director (In Restless Dreams)Lisa Tamburini

Alexandra Byer, Noah Pritzker, Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Miles Heizer (Ex-Husbands)Lisa Tamburini

David Nugent and Irene Taylor (Director) Trees and Other EntanglementsLisa Tamburini

Finn Taylor, Director (Avenue of the Giants)Lisa Tamburini

Victoria SchnepsBarry Gordin

Irene Taylor, Gil Taylor Brodsky, Sally Taylor, Joel Goodman, Lisa Diamond (Trees and Other Entanglements)Lisa Tamburini

Ken August Meyer, Director (Angel Applicant)Lisa Tamburini

Nickzad Nodjoumi and Sara Nodjoumi (A Revolution on Canvas)Lisa Tamburini

Slavko Sobin, Stella Stocker, Oskar Hes (Avenue of the Giants)Lisa Tamburini

Sterling Hamilton, Director (Documentary, Merman)Lisa Tamburini

The 31st annual Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) expanded its runtime to an eight-day extravaganza, spanning Thursday, October 5 to Thursday October 12.

The highly-anticipated HIFF welcomed cinephiles to indulge in a cinematic feast, offering an intimate platform for showcasing the year’s most captivating contemporary films.

The festival garnered accolades for its presentation of cutting-edge cinema. HIFF consistently features Oscar frontrunners, providing a spotlight for emerging talents.

