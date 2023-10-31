The 31st Annual Hamptons International Film Festival Commences

Alex Gibney, Director (In Restless Dreams) Lisa Tamburini Alexandra Byer, Noah Pritzker, Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette, Miles Heizer (Ex-Husbands) Lisa Tamburini David Nugent and Irene Taylor (Director) Trees and Other Entanglements Lisa Tamburini Finn Taylor, Director (Avenue of the Giants) Lisa Tamburini Victoria Schneps Barry Gordin Irene Taylor, Gil Taylor Brodsky, Sally Taylor, Joel Goodman, Lisa Diamond (Trees and Other Entanglements) Lisa Tamburini Ken August Meyer, Director (Angel Applicant) Lisa Tamburini Nickzad Nodjoumi and Sara Nodjoumi (A Revolution on Canvas) Lisa Tamburini Slavko Sobin, Stella Stocker, Oskar Hes (Avenue of the Giants) Lisa Tamburini Sterling Hamilton, Director (Documentary, Merman) Lisa Tamburini

The 31st annual Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) expanded its runtime to an eight-day extravaganza, spanning Thursday, October 5 to Thursday October 12.

The highly-anticipated HIFF welcomed cinephiles to indulge in a cinematic feast, offering an intimate platform for showcasing the year’s most captivating contemporary films.

The festival garnered accolades for its presentation of cutting-edge cinema. HIFF consistently features Oscar frontrunners, providing a spotlight for emerging talents.