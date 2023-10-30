Expansive Billy Joel Exhibit Opening at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

Billy Joel, Photo: Myrna Suarez

After nearly a year in the planning, and timed perfectly with Sag Harbor resident Billy Joel announcing the end of his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) is launching the first ever exhibit dedicated exclusively to the legendary local musician.

The exhibit, Billy Joel – My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey will open at LIMEHOF’s Stony Brook museum (97 Main Street) on Friday November 24 at noon. It will showcase more than 50 years of Joel’s most cherished items, including rare memorabilia, behind-the-scenes video, dozens of awards, rare audio and video recordings, vintage instruments and historic photos, many donated by the Piano Man himself and never seen before in public.

“We are thrilled and honored to present the Billy Joel exhibit everyone has been waiting for, Billy Joel – My Life, the incredible story of A Piano Man’s Journey from Long Island to worldwide acclaim,” LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo says, adding, “Billy has been very cordial and involved in the planning, and it is appropriate the exhibit is on Long Island, where he has long been identified, written so many songs and lived most of his life. It is a fitting tribute to Long Island’s most successful entertainer and is guaranteed to thrill his legions of fans.”

This exhibit, the second since the museum opened in November of 2022, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Joel’s career from his roots in Hicksville/Levittown through his albums, tours, inspirations, and personal experiences. He is also, of course, a LIMEHOF inductee.

Designer and LIMEHOF board member Kevin O’Callaghan, who designed the Hall of Fame and its current exhibit to much acclaim, created Billy Joel – My Life, and he and Canadeo have presented their exhibit plans and designs to Joel several times during the past year.

The final design is a product of their hard work and vision combined with Joel’s valuable input.

“It has been a thrill and an honor to work with Billy in creating this extraordinary testament to his life and music,” O’Callaghan says. “It is one of the highlights of my long career, and I’m sure visitors will be thrilled with the result.”

Billy Joel – My Life Tickets

Tickets are available for sale at thebillyjoelexhibit.com or they may be purchased in person at LIMEHOF.

This is a timed entry exhibit so tickets will be sold by time block availability, or visitors can purchase VIP “any time” tickets good any time for the duration of the exhibit.

For more information about the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, visit limehof.org.