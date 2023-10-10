Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with 'Stories & Pictures By' Documentary Filmmaker Joanna Rudnick
Meet Joanna Rudnick
Episode 154: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with documentary filmmaker and producer Joanna Rudnick. Her latest work, Stories & Pictures By, which tells the story of three popular children’s picture book authors, makes its world premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF).
A World Cinema Documentary selection at HIFF 2023, Story & Pictures By takes audiences behind the scenes to meet the boundary pushers who create children’s picture books.