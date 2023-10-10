Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with 'Stories & Pictures By' Documentary Filmmaker Joanna Rudnick

Meet Joanna Rudnick

Episode 154: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with documentary filmmaker and producer Joanna Rudnick. Her latest work, Stories & Pictures By, which tells the story of three popular children’s picture book authors, makes its world premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF).

"Story and Pictures By," Courtesy HIFF Hamptons International Film Festival 2023
“Story and Pictures By,” Courtesy HIFF

A World Cinema Documentary selection at HIFF 2023, Story & Pictures By takes audiences behind the scenes to meet the boundary pushers who create children’s picture books.

