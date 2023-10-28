Halloween Bites, LI Restaurant Week & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Listen up, ghouls, gals and goblins! We’ve got lots of exciting events coming up (not just Halloween, of course). The famous annual Long Island Restaurant Week starts this Sunday, October 29 and lasts until next Sunday, November 5.

Restaurants may offer a $24 two-course lunch, a $29 three-course dinner menu, a $39 three-course dinner menu and/or a $46 three-course dinner prix fixe. If you’re looking to partake, here are some must-eat-at restaurants participating on the East End, both on the North and South Fork.

On the South Fork, there’s Cove Hollow Tavern, located off Montauk Highway in East Hampton and serving New American cuisine. Bridgehampton Inn, nestled in the heart of Bridgehampton town, is a French-European inspired restaurant that focuses on farm-to-table dishes. Page at 63 Main, which can be found right on Main Street in Sag Harbor, serves New American-style cuisine across a wide menu. Saaz Indian Cuisine in Southampton serves authentic flavorful Indian dishes that feature numerous spices and seasonings.

Bobby Van’s in Bridgehampton is an upscale steakhouse that also serves seafood. The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton serves bar food along with a wide menu of other food items. Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton is a contemporary American restaurant with an elegant Hamptons vibe.

Rooted Hospitality Group, with various restaurants located throughout the East End, has the following restaurants participating: Flora, Fauna, Cowfish and Rumba. Southampton Publick House is a gastropub serving classic brews and bar food. Calissa in Water Mill is a Greek restaurant that offers Mediterranean dishes and craft drinks.

Bistro Été in Water Mill serves French food and other classics with an extensive wine list. Centro Trattoria & Bar is a farm-to-fork Italian restaurant with a menu centered on family recipes. R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid serves global cuisine using fresh ingredients along with a Spanish influenced a la carte menu.

On the North Fork, there’s the Cooperage Inn in Calverton, a quaint American restaurant with casual country dining. The Dimon Estate in Jamesport serves American cuisine within a historic house while overlooking farm fields. The Preston House in Riverhead serves New American fare in a historic and elevated ambiance.

Little Fish in Southold is a seafood restaurant serving local coastal cuisine. To view a full list of participating restaurants and more, visit longislandrestaurantweek.com.

The iconic Nick & Toni’s will be having its first “A Tale of Two Tuscanies: Super e Classico” wine pairing dinner on Thursday, November 2! Starting at 6:30 p.m., for $165 per person, attendees will enjoy a four-course dinner paired with hand-selected Italian wines paired by​​ Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton.

The wines available are limited, as they are coming from participating cellars and wineries directly, so make sure to pre-order some bottles for a special price!

Trust us, you won’t regret it. For more information on the menu and to make reservations, be sure to visit bit.ly/3FiqOWf.

Did You Know?

Looking for some Halloween parties with food, snacks and drinks? On Friday, October 27, The Clubhouse will be hosting their annual Halloween Party from 8:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. Enjoy cocktails, live music and more for only $15 a person. Then, on October 28, Claudio’s Waterfront is having a Halloween Costume Party from 9 p.m.–1:30 a.m. with BOGO Peach White Claws and $5 drafts.

FYI: Make sure to wear your favorite costume to both parties for the contest, and you might just win a prize! Finally, Solé East in Montauk will host their annual season-closing Halloween party Saturday, October 28 starting at 8 p.m. There will be free bar food and drink specials. Come in costume or don’t come at all!

Bits and Bites:

La Fondita now has new daily specials! Check out their online menu to view the latest.

From Monday to Friday, The Point Bar and Grill in Montauk has Happy Hour from 4–7 p.m. with half off drinks and half off select appetizers!

Main Prospect in Southampton has Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with bottomless mimosas for just under $20!

Food Quote:

“You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy Halloween candy, and that’s pretty close.” –Anonymous