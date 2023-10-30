Montauk's Memory Motel Pops Up in East Village for Holidays

The new Memory Motel popup in NYC’s East Village, Photo: Courtesy of the Memory Motel

Montauk’s iconic Memory Motel is partnering with NYC and East Hampton hotspot Common Ground for an East Village popup bar from Halloween through New Year’s Eve. The two-level bar will be open Thursday – Monday starting Friday, October 27 and extending through December 31.

Paying homage to its original location in Montauk, the East Village space has been transformed to re-create the rowdy beachside dive bar vibe that was famously the inspiration for the hit Rolling Stones song “Memory Motel.”

Anyone who’s partied at the original Montauk spot will find familiar DJs and staff, as well as its signature drinks served in plastic cups (after 9 p.m.), drinks without fruit (don’t ask for a lime!), and a painting of the iconic Montauk Memory Motel on the side of the building, featuring the famous green and white facade and matching everything down to the doors and window blinds.

The bar menu will feature classic bar snacks like nachos, wings, burgers and “Weenieville” hot dogs. For game days and events, guests can order food towers that showcase $100 worth of chicken fingers wings, quesadillas and mozzarella sticks.

Kicking off each weekend, bar patrons can enjoy Thursday trivia and Thursday night football, hot sauce Sundays (100 bottles of hot sauce to choose from) and end their weekend with Memory Mondays, an iconic Montauk industry night, and Monday night football.

“I think it’s the perfect time for Memory Motel to enter NYC,” said Memory Motel owner Brian Kenny. “People are excited and ready to have high energy fun without having to spend stupid money on bottle service they don’t have. I’m looking forward to making some new friends, and seeing some familiar Montauk faces. Memory Monday industry night is going to be insane – I can’t wait!”

The Memory Motel pop-up is located 103 3rd Avenue New York City and will be open until 4 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can follow @memorymotelnyc on Instagram for more information.