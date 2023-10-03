Only One Chance to Catch These HIFF 2023 Screenings

David Allen’s “Wilding,” Courtesy HIFF

It’s time, once again, for the annually anticipated Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), which returns for its 31st year October 5–12.

While many of the films are scheduled to be screened twice throughout the weeklong event, such as 2023 opener Nyad on Thursday, all the short film programs, behind-the-scenes discussions and several screenings are scheduled to take place only once.

Movie buffs looking to get the most out of this year’s festival should consider prioritizing the following one-chance HIFF offerings when purchasing tickets.

HIFF 2023 ONE-TIME SCREENINGS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Documentary Short Film Competition | Short Film Program | Five Shorts | English, Spanish | 72 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 5 p.m.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon | Centerpiece | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English | 209 min | East Hampton Middle School | 5:15 p.m.

Without a Roadmap | Short Film Program | Five Shorts | English, Portuguese | 84 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 7:30 p.m.

American Symphony | World Cinema Documentary | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English | 103 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

A Conversation with Paul Simon | Behind the Scenes of In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon | English | 60 min | East Hampton Middle School | 11:30 a.m.

State of the Union | Short Film Program | Four Shorts | English | 94 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 12 p.m.

Fish Out of Water! | Short Film Program | Five Shorts | English, Korean, Arabic | 83 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 3 p.m.

Narrative Short Film Competition | Short Film Program | Five Shorts | English, Spanish, Arabic, Vahcuengh, Chinese | 87 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 5:30 p.m.

Dream Scenario | Spotlight | Narrative Feature | 2023 | English | 101 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 8:45 p.m.

Society of the Snow | World Cinema Narrative | Narrative Feature | 2023 | Spanish | 144 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 9:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

University Short Films Showcase | Short Film Program | Five Shorts | English, Spanish, Mapudungun, Arabic | 85 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 10:45 a.m.

Silent Fallout: Baby Teeth Speak | Air, Land & Sea | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English | 85 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 1:45 p.m.

Praying for Armageddon | World Cinema Documentary | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English, Hebrew, Arabic | 97 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 2:15 p.m.

Eileen | Spotlight | Narrative Feature | 2023 | English | 91 min | East Hampton Middle School | 2:15 p.m.

NYWIFT: Filmmakers Calling the Shots | Short Film Program | Five Shorts | English, Korean | 91 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 4 p.m.

Mourning in Lod | Conflict & Resolution | Documentary Feature | 2023 | Hebrew, Arabic, English | 73 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 4:30 p.m.

These Days | Views from Long Island | Narrative Feature | 2023 | English, Spanish | 85 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 5:15 p.m.

Invisible Nation | Conflict & Resolution | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English, Chinese | 85 min | Sag Harbor Cinema | 5:30 p.m.

Anatomy of a Fall | World Cinema Narrative | Narrative Feature | 2023 | French, English, German | 152 min | East Hampton Middle School | 8 p.m.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Mary Heilmann: Waves, Roads & Hallucinations | Views from Long Island | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English | 73 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 11:45 a.m.

Fly! Shorts for All Ages | Short Film Program | Eight Shorts | English | 62 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 12:15 p.m.

Beyond Utopia | Conflict & Resolution | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English, Korean | 115 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 2:15 p.m.

La Chimera | World Cinema Narrative | Narrative Feature | 2023 | Italian | 133 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 2:45 p.m.

Rule of Two Walls | World Cinema Documentary | Documentary Feature | 2023 | Ukrainian, Russian, English | 77 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 5 p.m.

Common Ground | Air, Land & Sea | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English | 105 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 5:15 p.m.

A Conversation with Todd Haynes | Behind the Scenes of May December | English | 60 min | East Hampton Middle School | 5:15 p.m.

Views from Long Island Shorts Program | Short Film Program | Three Shorts | English | 68 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Ron Delsener Presents | World Cinema Documentary | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English | 95 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 5:15 p.m.

Menus Plaisirs: Les Troisgros | World Cinema Documentary | Documentary Feature | 2023 | French | 240 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 5:45 p.m.

The Mission | World Cinema Documentary | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English, Latin, Piraha, Hindi, Sarikoli, Onge | 103 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 7:45 p.m.

The Zone of Interest | Spotlight | Narrative Feature | 2023 | German, Polish | 106 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 8:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

Wilding | Compassion, Justice & Animal Rights | Documentary Feature | 2023 | English | 75 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 4 p.m.

Perfect Days | World Cinema Narrative | Narrative Feature | 2023 | Japanese, English | 125 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 5:15 p.m.

Past Lives | Special Screenings | Narrative Feature | 2023 | English, Korean | 106 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Four Daughters | World Cinema Documentary | Documentary Feature | 2023 | Arabic | 110 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 5:15 p.m.

Maestro | Closing Night | Narrative Feature | 2023 | English | 127 min | East Hampton Regal UA | 7:45 p.m. & 8:15 p.m.

For the full list of HIFF 2023 films, showtimes, venues and tickets, visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.