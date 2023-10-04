Palm Beach County's Native Garden Tour Returns in November

The McKee Garden is part of the Palm Beach County Native Garden Tour

Interested in checking out native Floridian plants? The Palm Beach County chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society has you covered. Its annual Native Plant Garden Tour returns on November 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature six stops at unique gardens, both private and public.

Destinations include the Keshavarz Garden in Palm Beach Gardens, Walter and Shoemake Gardens in North Palm Beach, Thayer Garden in Jupiter Farms, and the McKee Garden and Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter.

Lucy Keshavarz credited the tour for the creation of her own garden. In a statement, she said, “After many fun meetings, hikes and talks with native experts, I now have a garden that is an oasis of sustainability and beauty.”

Now, Keshavarz’s passion will be featured as one of the gardens on the itinerary.

The Thayer Garden will return from last year’s tour due to popular demand. Dan Thayer said, when putting his garden together, he “saw this as perfect opportunity to create a landscape that looked like natural Jupiter.”

The tour will be a learning opportunity for those looking to learn more about native plants. Each garden will provide docents to answer questions and lists and labels to identify plants. The educational mission is highlighted by one of the new stops on the tour, the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary.

Regarding the sanctuary, the group said in a statement, “The intention is to demonstrate to homeowners that native plants can be used in formal landscapes and have the same visual appeal as conventional, non-native landscaping species.”

Tickets for the event are $10 and will be available at the chapter meeting on October 17. The Society will also sell tickets the day of the tour or online. For more information, visit palmbeach.fnpschapters.org or call 561-285-7213.